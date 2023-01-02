Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday Night
Joe Buck has been a play-by-play man for more than 30 years, but nothing prepares you for a situation like Monday night. After Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of last night's game, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and others were put in a situation where they were watching a potential tragedy unfold in real-time with few details to rely upon.
Look: NFL Coach's Wife Getting Praised For Classy Gesture
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's hospitalization Monday, acts of kindness and generosity have flooded the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin family. Notable names around the league such as Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford have made donations to Hamlin's charity foundation. But not all ...
NJ.com
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Sam Howell gets major upgrade after Ron Rivera walks back Taylor Heinicke decision
The Washington Commanders were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17 after they came up short against the Cleveland Browns, but that hasn’t stopped them from having a bit of quarterback drama heading into Week 18. After initially labeling Taylor Heinicke as the starter, it looks like Ron Rivera has changed his mind, and decided to label Sam Howell as the starter for Washington’s final game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident
Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
Bold Jared Goff, Lions prediction will scare the hell out of Seahawks, Packers
The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives as Week 18 approaches. However, one former NFL coach believes not only can they make it, but the Lions can go on a run. Mike Martz joined The 33rd Team on Monday and discussed the Lions upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The 71-year-old dropped an incredibly bold take regarding the Jared Goff-led team.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Class of 2023 Finalists
Eighteen players and one coach will be up for induction.
NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Brock Purdy skyrockets into top 5 as 2023 begins
With 2023 now here, the 2022 NFL season is officially winding down. Only one week of regular season remains, and we have a clear picture on who the true contenders are. A common theme this season has been the emergence of rookie players, and some have already established themselves as stars in the league. Below, we’ll do some NFL Rookie Power Rankings.
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Pro Football Hall Of Fame Makes Decision On Tonight's Announcement
A Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed out of respect for Damar Hamlin, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports this afternoon. The Hall had originally planned on announcing the 15 modern-era player finalists for their Class of 2023 this ...
iheart.com
Bengals president Mike Brown issues statement
“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another. “Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a...
