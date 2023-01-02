Read full article on original website
Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting in Northwest D.C. left a 33-year-old man dead Tuesday evening and three others injured. This incident occurred at the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly before 6 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered three men and one juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Benjie Byers of D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to nearby hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about The post Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two teens were shot at the Metro Station Monday night. This incident occurred at the 1200 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. A Metro employee heard shots shortly after 10 pm. The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived and found a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. The juveniles were taken to nearby hospitals. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Martez Toney of D.C. was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this shooting, please take call the police at (202) 727-9099 The post Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOLF
3-year-old killed, 4 teenagers seriously hurt in Virginia shooting; suspect identified
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A 3-year-old girl was killed and four teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries during a shooting at a home in Dumfries, Virginia Wednesday night, the Prince William County Police Department said. Authorities said detectives arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, of Washington, D.C. with...
WJLA
'I'm going to shoot you': 12-year-old DC boy arrested for robbing student at gunpoint
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a student walking back home from school at gunpoint in northwest D.C. earlier this week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 600 block of N Street for an armed robbery on Monday...
Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Northwest D.C. Shortly after 3 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect on the 3300 Block of 14th Street. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then left the location. The identity and the condition of the victim have not been released at this time. On Tuesday, Santo Rivas-Echeuarria, 34, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
12-Year-Old In DC Accused Of Robbing. Student At Gunpoint
Police say that a 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for an armed robbery in Washington, DC last month.Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced on Thursday, Jan. 5 that the child has been charged with armed robbery with a gun following an investigatio…
WJLA
Md. woman arrested in Virginia for abduction of 5-year-old girl, deputies say
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Stafford County deputies arrested a wanted Maryland woman this week for alleged child abduction, according to a news release. On Tuesday, deputies received a tip from the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Investigators there allege that Jessica Onwudiachi, 36, had recently abducted a 5-year-old girl in Anne Arundel.
WJLA
Person injured after stabbing at Eden Center in Falls Church; police looking for 2 men
FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — Police in Falls Church are asking the public for help identifying two men they say were involved in the stabbing of a person Thursday at the Eden Center, a notable Vietnamese-American commercial center. The stabbing took place around 11:50 a.m. and the victim was...
WJLA
17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
fox5dc.com
Northwest shooting leaves 1 man dead, 8-year-old and 2 others injured
WASHINGTON - An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. Police said the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. At the scene, first responders...
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
Family Says Man Found Shot To Death In Hyattsville Suffered 'Heart Attack' In GoFundMe
Police have identified the victim found dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Hyattsville after reportedly being shot, but his family is claiming the victim had suffered a heart attack.Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, was found fatally shot near the complex located in the 2600 block of Kirk…
fox5dc.com
4 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC
An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. As authorities search for suspects, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from the scene with more details.
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
DEVELOPING: 1 man dead, child among the wounded in quadruple shooting in DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man has died and an 8-year-old child was among the wounded in a quadruple shooting reported in D.C. on Tuesday night, MPD said. The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, police said. An man was pronounced...
WJLA
Police investigating armed carjacking in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An armed carjacking was reported near Silver Spring Wednesday night. Montgomery County police said it happened at around 9 p.m. in the 12500 block of Cherry Hill Road. Nobody was injured, police said, and no suspect is yet in custody. This is an ongoing...
bethesdamagazine.com
Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
