Washington, DC

Shore News Network

Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting in Northwest D.C. left a 33-year-old man dead Tuesday evening and three others injured. This incident occurred at the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly before 6 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered three men and one juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Benjie Byers of D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to nearby hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two teens were shot at the Metro Station Monday night. This incident occurred at the 1200 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. A Metro employee heard shots shortly after 10 pm. The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived and found a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. The juveniles were taken to nearby hospitals. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Martez Toney of D.C. was identified as the victim.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed on New Year's Eve in Northwest D.C. Shortly after 3 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect on the 3300 Block of 14th Street. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then left the location. The identity and the condition of the victim have not been released at this time.  On Tuesday, Santo Rivas-Echeuarria, 34, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

Md. woman arrested in Virginia for abduction of 5-year-old girl, deputies say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Stafford County deputies arrested a wanted Maryland woman this week for alleged child abduction, according to a news release. On Tuesday, deputies received a tip from the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Investigators there allege that Jessica Onwudiachi, 36, had recently abducted a 5-year-old girl in Anne Arundel.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WJLA

17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Northwest shooting leaves 1 man dead, 8-year-old and 2 others injured

WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

4 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Police investigating armed carjacking in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An armed carjacking was reported near Silver Spring Wednesday night. Montgomery County police said it happened at around 9 p.m. in the 12500 block of Cherry Hill Road. Nobody was injured, police said, and no suspect is yet in custody. This is an ongoing...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
BETHESDA, MD

