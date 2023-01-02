Read full article on original website
Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
Yardbarker
No. 11 Virginia aims to tighten defense vs. surging Syracuse
Following an uncharacteristically poor half of defense, No. 11 Virginia will look to bounce back with a tighter effort Saturday against visiting Syracuse at Charlottesville, Va. The Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2 ACC) limited Pitt to 23 first-half points Tuesday and appeared on their way to a third consecutive win and potentially...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: what history says about the Orange’s 2023 outlook
One of our recent pieces on the TNIAAM site pointed to the same conclusion about the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season: clearly successful given the context of this program. After three straight losing seasons, Syracuse finished 7-6 and clinched a spot in a bowl game for the first time since...
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim explains why Symir Torrence didn’t play in win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After appearing in each of Syracuse’s first 14 games of the season, senior guard Symir Torrence watched from the bench as the Orange edged past Louisville, 70-69, on Tuesday night. Following the game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Torrence didn’t play because of a shoulder...
waer.org
Fixing Syracuse’s hole at the three
Syracuse basketball is a storied program with storied players to go along with its legacy. Guys like Elijah Hughes, Wesley Johnson, and Carmelo Anthony have manned the small forward position for SU, electrifying crowds and leading SU to wins all while preparing to play at the next level. However, the three spot has been lacking in production this season. Chris Bell, Justin Taylor, and even Quadir Copeland have all seen time at the position with varying degrees of success.
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-69 Loss vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite leading for most of the second half, the Louisville men's basketball eventually fell behind to Syracuse, surrendering a 70-69 decision to remain winless in ACC play. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:. Head...
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Louisville
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Let’s hope 2023 gets off to a rousing start for the Syracuse Orange. Up next for the Orange are. Students: 14,309 students who recognize that Louisville is a volleyball school. The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET) College basketball is full of metrics...
localsyr.com
SU/Louisville game moved to ESPN News Tuesday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night, January 3. The game can be seen on ESPN News. That station is available on the following stations:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners
Syracuse, N.Y. – Michael Schalk’s phone rang at 6 a.m. July 29. It was his father’s roommate calling from Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish
On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a Read more... The post CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State lands transfer commitment from standout Syracuse DB with multiple years of experience
Ryan Day earned a transfer commitment from the ACC recently. Ohio State will now have some DB help in 2023. Ja’Had Carter hit the transfer portal on Dec. 15 and has found his new home in Columbus. Carter played in 30 games for Syracuse and recorded 136 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 5 interceptions.
14-hour standoff in Syracuse ends with arrest; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 48; Low: 40. Windy and mild with some rain. See 5-day forecast. Syracuse Police block off an area near a Shuart Avenue home that was the site of a 14-hour standoff on Monday. (Rylee Kirk photo)
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away
A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
cnyhomepage.com
Councilman Frank Dibrango to run for Mayor of Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we begin the new year, another local politician is adding their name to the race for mayor of Utica. At the first Common Council meeting of 2023, Councilman Frank Dibrango announced he is running for Mayor of Utica. The announcement was made when the Democrat had the floor during the committee of the whole meeting. Councilmember Dibrango tells Eyewitness News this is an unofficial announcement, and he will address the community at an event in the coming weeks with his plans to run. He currently holds the position of council-at-large.
localsyr.com
$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
Woman who graduated from Liverpool High School killed in murder-suicide
Danville, Virginia, — A woman who graduated from Liverpool High School was killed in a murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve in Virginia, police said. Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, originally from Syracuse and the Liverpool area, was found dead at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in a home she shared with Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears in Danville, Virginia, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department. Danville is a city of 42,590 on the Virgina-North Carolina line.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
