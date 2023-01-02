ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fire officials warn residents about dangers of dry Christmas trees

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bk43m_0k1IfhAX00

It’s easy to want to hold onto the spirit of the holiday season, but it might be time to kick your live Christmas tree to the curb!

In the event of a house fire, it only takes a matter of seconds for a live, dry Christmas tree to be engulfed in flames.

According to Fort Myers Fire Marshal Rick Reynolds, sometimes Christmas trees go up in flames so quickly that a smoke detector is late to notify residents of the danger.

It’s easy to determine whether or not your tree poses a hazard. “When you start looking at your Christmas tree, on the floor… you’ll start to see needles gather around the bottom,” says Reynolds. You can also run your hand along the branches. If needles fall off, the tree is too dry.

Most families purchase live trees just after Thanksgiving. That means by now, most trees have been cut for at least 39 days!

“There’s a lot of fuel load in a Christmas tree because it has pine sap in it. It burns with a high temp and will set everything in your house on fire in the living room,” Reynolds said.

Keep candles, space heaters, and other heat sources far from your live Christmas tree, or according to Reynolds, “the faster you can get the tree out of your house after the holidays, the better off you are.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Punta Gorda debris drop-off site set to permanently close Sunday

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The storm debris drop-off site for residents is set to close Sunday, January 8, in Punta Gorda permanently. The site is located at 7000 Florida Street. However, the storm debris drop-off site at Placida West Boat Ramp, located at 12560 Placida Road in Placida, will remain open, as will the mini-transfer facilities at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., in Port Charlotte and 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Longboat Observer

Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic

First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputy helps driver after baby skunk crawls up under car in North Naples

A community service deputy tried to help a driver with a baby skunk in his car’s undercarriage on Wednesday in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO Community Service Deputy Paige Long helped a man from Virginia who was stopped in traffic. He told Long that he was driving on Airport-Pulling Road near Vanderbilt Beach Road when he spotted the tiny skunk in front of him. He stopped in the middle of the road to avoid hitting the skunk, and it immediately ran into the engine pan under his BMW.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance

Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home

An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First eaglet of the season hatches in North Fort Myers

The first of the two eggs laid by Harriet, Southwest Florida’s most famous mother eagle, hatched on Wednesday. The eaglet gets the designation E21 and was confirmed to have hatched by the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday. Harriet laid the first egg...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy