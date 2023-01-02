Just a few weeks ago, there were questions about whether Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III had hit the rookie wall. The second-round NFL Draft pick out of Michigan State was a key part of Seattle’s four-game win streak in October and early November, rushing for 97 yards or more in all but one of those victories, but he struggled in the four following games. Walker didn’t break the 50-yard mark in any of those contests, and most notably was held to just 26 yards on 14 carries (1.86 yards per carry) on Nov. 27 against the Raiders.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO