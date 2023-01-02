ATLANTIC BEACH — It looks like it could be a big year for major development projects in Atlantic Beach. A plan for redevelopment of the hold Hi-Lites property at 109 and 115 West Fort Macon Road (Highway 58) is winding its way through the development process – with possible town council approval as early late January or February – and construction of residential units could begin this spring on the old Showboat Motel property on the Atlantic Beach Causeway.

