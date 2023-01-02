Read full article on original website
Redevelopment plan for old Hi-Lites property in Atlantic Beach could be approved soon
ATLANTIC BEACH — It looks like it could be a big year for major development projects in Atlantic Beach. A plan for redevelopment of the hold Hi-Lites property at 109 and 115 West Fort Macon Road (Highway 58) is winding its way through the development process – with possible town council approval as early late January or February – and construction of residential units could begin this spring on the old Showboat Motel property on the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
Coastal federation’s lost fishing gear recovery program starts Monday
WANCHESE — This month, with the help of dozens of commercial fishermen and women, the N.C. Coastal Federation, based in Ocean, will begin efforts to find and remove potentially dangerous lost fishing gear. This is the ninth year the federation has held the annual Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project. Throughout the month watermen will scour parts of the northern and central coast looking to find and remove lost crab pots.
Emerald Isle officials remind residents of change in tax bill system
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials are reminding property owners and residents that they have not and will not receive a separate tax bill from the town for 2022. Carteret County is handling the county’s tax billing, and the combined bills have been mailed and are available online at carteretcountytax.com.
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has announced plans for a road closure and traffic changes to accommodate filming. Per a release from the city, traffic impacts include:. January 15. On January 15 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., S Front St. between Grace and Chestnut Streets...
Newport town manager looks toward future, seeks public input
NEWPORT - On Nov. 21, Newport's town council filled a major void in their government's leadership by selecting William P. Shanahan Jr. as the new town manager. It's been less than a month since Shanahan officially stepped into his role, and he says progress has already been made despite the holiday respite.
Wilmington Harbor dredging project continues
Sand from the Wilmington Harbor dredging project is being placed onshore from Sandpiper Trail to approximately the Bald Head Island Club, as this season’s project progresses. Work will continue through mid-February as the Savannah, a cutter-head suction dredge, pulls about 1-million cubic yards of sand from two reaches of...
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Strong storms caused significant damage to a high school gym in Lenoir County this afternoon. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says no one was hurt inside the gym at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run when the storm came through. South Lenoir...
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
Damaged CCEC insulator causes power outages
PINE KNOLL SHORES - Damages to Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op's (CCEC) infrastructure left many in Carteret County without power on New Year's Eve. According to the CCECs Communications Director Melissa Glenn, general wear and tear from the elements caused the failure of an insulator on their transmission line in Pine Knoll Shores.
New year brings new fishing rules
NORTH CAROLINA — Several new quota and size limits for area fisherman have gone into effect with the beginning of the new year. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries proclaimed changes effective Jan. 1 to striped bass size limits, commercial bluefish quotas, the opening of commercial black sea bass fishing, commercial and recreational cobia fishing and the mechanical harvest of clams from public areas.
Bogue Town Council to meet Jan. 9
BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road. Agenda items include a visit by the new Carteret County Emergency Management Coordinator Aaron Stryker and consideration of approval of a request for a family subdivision for 420 Bogue Loop Road.
All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Dept. of Transportation tells us a crash near Kinston shut down lanes of traffic near Kinston. They say around 7:15 a.m. Thursday there was a car crash on NC-11 South in Lenoir County, near Braxton Road outside of Kinston. Two lanes were closed,...
Endangered whale spotted near Morehead City port
- One of the most endangered whales in the world was seen in the Morehead City Port waters Tuesday morning. In a video captured by local fishing charter captain Daniel Griffee, a juvenile North Atlantic right whale could be seen swimming around just under the surface and occasionally breaching the water.
Area Death Notices - Jan. 3, 4 & 5
Linwood "Buddy" Letchworth, 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Carolina East in New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday at Davis Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Mercer and Pastor Ray Connor officiating. Burial will follow at Styron Cemetery in Davis.
Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
Panel considers demo rule: Demolition by Neglect to protect historic structures
A draft of a rule that is designed to encourage preservation of historic structures in Swansboro is headed to the town commissioners. “Demolition by neglect” is a term that has been used for the past few years among members of the town’s historic preservation commission. First raised by...
Tickets on sale for Empty Bowls
— Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Empty Bowls luncheon that helps raise funds to fight hunger in Carteret County. Tickets, at $25 each, are available at Hope Mission Thrift Store, 3505 Arendell St., for the 20th annual event that will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
Road closure alert, starting Monday through Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Heads up to drivers on the roads Monday and Tuesday. A lane of Princess Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed to traffic for an emergency sewer repair. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, the eastbound lane of Princess Street will be closed between N....
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch sampling finds no PFAS in White Oak River
— Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and its White Oak River Waterkeeper, Riley Lewis, are participating in a statewide PFAS study in surface waters downstream of potential PFAS sources. PFAS, or Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, are a group of chemicals used in non-stick cookware, stain repellent, waterproof coatings, firefighting foam and many...
