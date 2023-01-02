ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Cambridge PD to receive $100K in community improvement funding

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Dorchester county is set to get a total of $115,000 from the state of Maryland. This comes from the governor’s refund the police initiative. Cambridge Police Department says they are excited to receive the funding as it will help their community-oriented policing. The project will support 4 areas in the community including increased lighting in the downtown business area, cleaning up an overgrown wooded area, and additional surveillance cameras. “In the Pine Street traffic initiative, we had several complaints of a congested traffic area, people moving around and going to different churches and businesses in the area, so we’re trying to increase the safety of the pedestrians,” says Captain Ronald Hinson, with the Cambridge Police Department.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments

Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Sussex County Council seated for new year

Members of Sussex County Council and county row officers were sworn into office during a ceremony held in Georgetown on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Newly elected Mark Schaeffer, Cynthia Green and Douglas Hudson took their oaths of office. County Councilmen Douglas Hudson of Dagsboro and John Rieley of Millsboro, both of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

Former State Representative to Become Sussex County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy

Former 20th District Rep. Steve Smyk of Milton will replace Eric Swanson who is retiring from his position as chief deputy in the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office. Smyk served as a Republican state representative for 10 years and a Delaware State Police Trooper for 24 years. He is also a veteran of the Delaware Army National Guard. According to the Cape Gazette, during his tenure in the General Assembly, Smyk championed several bills dealing with law enforcement. Smyk is expected to be sworn in and start his duties Monday, Jan. 9th.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Dispatch

UPDATED: Pines Police Chief Suspended As Officials Investigate Burglary

OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman has been placed on administrative leave as the association works with local agencies to investigate a reported burglary that occurred at a storage shed used by the police department. On Tuesday, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) announced that Ehrisman has...
OCEAN PINES, MD
Cape Gazette

Pine Haven residents pleading for help

Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Read with Me program to begin in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – A new program will be starting in Salisbury this month. Read and Craft with Me is a free in person program that encourages parents and their children to explore adventures of early childhood literature and creativity with crafts. The events will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Newton Street Community Center from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean Pines Skatepark closed temporarily due to vandalism

OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Skatepark is temporarily closed due to vandalism. Ocean Pines officials say during the closure, they will remove the damaged property, clean the area, and replace the damaged security cameras. Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue says the plan is to reopen the...
OCEAN PINES, MD
WMDT.com

Changes to payment system for certain MD caregivers causing confusion

MARYLAND – Imagine you live with, and provide full-time care for someone who has a disability. While rewarding, caregivers say it can also be exhausting, and time consuming. Folks chosen by their family members to provide that care get funds from the state of Maryland to do so. However, they say a recent change to the pay system is causing confusion.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean Pines Police Chief placed on administrative leave following burglary investigation

OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Police Chief has been placed on administrative leave following a burglary investigation. We’re told the Ocean Pines Association’s General Manager learned on Friday of a burglary that occurred at a storage shed used by the Ocean Pines Police Department on December 17th. After consulting with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney, the Ocean Pines Association has “taken steps to ensure that a thorough and independent investigation is conducted and that police services to the residents of Ocean Pines remain uninterrupted.”
OCEAN PINES, MD
WMDT.com

Felton Police congratulating member on promotion

FELTON, Del. – The Felton Police Department is congratulating Patrolman First Class Brian O’Hern on his promotion to Corporal. Thank you Corporal O’Hern for all you do. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
FELTON, DE
WMDT.com

Seaford intersection becoming a 4-way stop

SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, DelDOT is working to reduce the number of accidents happening at the intersection of Cannon Road and Wesley Church Road. In a recent study, they reported 25 crashes and they say part of the reason is the angle. Now DelDOT stepping in to add 2 more stop signs to keep the community safe. “Convert it to an all-way stop. All 4 directions will need to come to a complete stop to hopefully reduce the number of crashes that we are seeing at this intersection going forward,” says C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations with the Delaware Department of Transportation.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Donation made to Police Athletic League

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Sergeant Antoine Patton of the Cambridge Police Department a $400 check from Maple Elementary School gym teacher Ryan Daniel for the Police Athletic League. We’re told the money was raised by the Maple Lions Turkey Trot and will help support their activities with local youth.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Cambridge Man Sentenced to Life in Prison

Baltimore, MD- A US District court Judge sentenced Andre Ricardo Briscoe, age 39, of Baltimore and Cambridge, to life in federal prison for federal distribution of drug charges, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation of drug trafficking crimes, and killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

DSP searching for man wanted for home improvement fraud

DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges. We’re told a substantial amount of time has passed since Richardson received payments to install several inground pools, however, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victims’ phone calls. Police say he operates under the business name “Advanced Pool Systems”.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
WMDT.com

Biden Administration looks to re-categorize some “Gig” workers as employees

SALISBURY, Md- The Biden administration is looking to change the rules for so-called Gig Economy workers. making them employees rather than contractors. The change would impact drivers for apps like Uber Eats, Doordash, and other app-based employers, classifying workers with enough hours and time spent at the company as employees, making them eligible for benefits and healthcare which they currently do not have.
SALISBURY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy