Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Cambridge PD to receive $100K in community improvement funding
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Dorchester county is set to get a total of $115,000 from the state of Maryland. This comes from the governor’s refund the police initiative. Cambridge Police Department says they are excited to receive the funding as it will help their community-oriented policing. The project will support 4 areas in the community including increased lighting in the downtown business area, cleaning up an overgrown wooded area, and additional surveillance cameras. “In the Pine Street traffic initiative, we had several complaints of a congested traffic area, people moving around and going to different churches and businesses in the area, so we’re trying to increase the safety of the pedestrians,” says Captain Ronald Hinson, with the Cambridge Police Department.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
WDEL 1150AM
Sussex County Council seated for new year
Members of Sussex County Council and county row officers were sworn into office during a ceremony held in Georgetown on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Newly elected Mark Schaeffer, Cynthia Green and Douglas Hudson took their oaths of office. County Councilmen Douglas Hudson of Dagsboro and John Rieley of Millsboro, both of...
WGMD Radio
Former State Representative to Become Sussex County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy
Former 20th District Rep. Steve Smyk of Milton will replace Eric Swanson who is retiring from his position as chief deputy in the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office. Smyk served as a Republican state representative for 10 years and a Delaware State Police Trooper for 24 years. He is also a veteran of the Delaware Army National Guard. According to the Cape Gazette, during his tenure in the General Assembly, Smyk championed several bills dealing with law enforcement. Smyk is expected to be sworn in and start his duties Monday, Jan. 9th.
The Dispatch
UPDATED: Pines Police Chief Suspended As Officials Investigate Burglary
OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman has been placed on administrative leave as the association works with local agencies to investigate a reported burglary that occurred at a storage shed used by the police department. On Tuesday, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) announced that Ehrisman has...
Cape Gazette
Pine Haven residents pleading for help
Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
WMDT.com
Read with Me program to begin in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A new program will be starting in Salisbury this month. Read and Craft with Me is a free in person program that encourages parents and their children to explore adventures of early childhood literature and creativity with crafts. The events will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Newton Street Community Center from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines Skatepark closed temporarily due to vandalism
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Skatepark is temporarily closed due to vandalism. Ocean Pines officials say during the closure, they will remove the damaged property, clean the area, and replace the damaged security cameras. Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue says the plan is to reopen the...
WMDT.com
Changes to payment system for certain MD caregivers causing confusion
MARYLAND – Imagine you live with, and provide full-time care for someone who has a disability. While rewarding, caregivers say it can also be exhausting, and time consuming. Folks chosen by their family members to provide that care get funds from the state of Maryland to do so. However, they say a recent change to the pay system is causing confusion.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines Police Chief placed on administrative leave following burglary investigation
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Police Chief has been placed on administrative leave following a burglary investigation. We’re told the Ocean Pines Association’s General Manager learned on Friday of a burglary that occurred at a storage shed used by the Ocean Pines Police Department on December 17th. After consulting with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney, the Ocean Pines Association has “taken steps to ensure that a thorough and independent investigation is conducted and that police services to the residents of Ocean Pines remain uninterrupted.”
WMDT.com
Felton Police congratulating member on promotion
FELTON, Del. – The Felton Police Department is congratulating Patrolman First Class Brian O’Hern on his promotion to Corporal. Thank you Corporal O’Hern for all you do. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
starpublications.online
Laurel School District presents promise of employment to seven seniors, future educators
In recognition of the current teacher shortage facing school districts across the country, the Laurel School District presented a promise of employment to seven Laurel seniors during its meeting on Dec. 14. The district’s teacher academy students were recognized during the November meeting. The students were asked to come back...
WMDT.com
Seaford intersection becoming a 4-way stop
SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, DelDOT is working to reduce the number of accidents happening at the intersection of Cannon Road and Wesley Church Road. In a recent study, they reported 25 crashes and they say part of the reason is the angle. Now DelDOT stepping in to add 2 more stop signs to keep the community safe. “Convert it to an all-way stop. All 4 directions will need to come to a complete stop to hopefully reduce the number of crashes that we are seeing at this intersection going forward,” says C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations with the Delaware Department of Transportation.
WMDT.com
Donation made to Police Athletic League
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Sergeant Antoine Patton of the Cambridge Police Department a $400 check from Maple Elementary School gym teacher Ryan Daniel for the Police Athletic League. We’re told the money was raised by the Maple Lions Turkey Trot and will help support their activities with local youth.
WMDT.com
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional welcomes first baby of 2023
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has announced their first baby of the new year. The Bosley family welcomed their daughter on New Years Day. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Cambridge Man Sentenced to Life in Prison
Baltimore, MD- A US District court Judge sentenced Andre Ricardo Briscoe, age 39, of Baltimore and Cambridge, to life in federal prison for federal distribution of drug charges, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation of drug trafficking crimes, and killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WMDT.com
DSP searching for man wanted for home improvement fraud
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges. We’re told a substantial amount of time has passed since Richardson received payments to install several inground pools, however, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victims’ phone calls. Police say he operates under the business name “Advanced Pool Systems”.
WMDT.com
Biden Administration looks to re-categorize some “Gig” workers as employees
SALISBURY, Md- The Biden administration is looking to change the rules for so-called Gig Economy workers. making them employees rather than contractors. The change would impact drivers for apps like Uber Eats, Doordash, and other app-based employers, classifying workers with enough hours and time spent at the company as employees, making them eligible for benefits and healthcare which they currently do not have.
Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles after a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 12:03 p.m., troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Comments / 0