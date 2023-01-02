CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Dorchester county is set to get a total of $115,000 from the state of Maryland. This comes from the governor’s refund the police initiative. Cambridge Police Department says they are excited to receive the funding as it will help their community-oriented policing. The project will support 4 areas in the community including increased lighting in the downtown business area, cleaning up an overgrown wooded area, and additional surveillance cameras. “In the Pine Street traffic initiative, we had several complaints of a congested traffic area, people moving around and going to different churches and businesses in the area, so we’re trying to increase the safety of the pedestrians,” says Captain Ronald Hinson, with the Cambridge Police Department.

