Los Angeles County logged nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases over the long holiday weekend, along with 62 more virus-related deaths, according to figures released Tuesday. The county Department of Public Health reported 3,488 new infections from Saturday, along with 1,837 from Sunday, 1,035 Monday and 575 Tuesday. The 6,935 new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,638,639.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO