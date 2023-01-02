Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
With LA’s COVID-19 Tenant Protections Set to Expire, Some Fear Eviction Wave
Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles’ rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it. Cipres,...
mynewsla.com
Two-Mile Procession Planned Ahead of Funeral for Fallen Deputy Friday
A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned Friday ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate, lining the route to pay final respects. According to sheriff’s officials, the procession honoring 32-year-old Deputy...
mynewsla.com
Downey Man, 23, Killed in 710 Freeway Crash in Lynwood Area
A Downey man was identified Thursday as the victim of a traffic crash on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Lynwood area. Cory Turner was 23 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported near Rosecrans Avenue about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway in Pomona Area
A man died Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the Pomona area. The crash was reported about 5:15 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured man, who was...
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead in Freight Elevator in Downtown LA Commercial Building
A male was found dead Wednesday in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles. Paramedics were sent to the 800 block of South Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Information was not immediately available on...
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Palmdale Crash
One person died Thursday afternoon in a crash between a red compact car and a white truck in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness reported that one person was on the ground,...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Minivan in Rowland Heights Identified
A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west...
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports Nearly 7,000 New COVID Cases Over Holiday Weekend
Los Angeles County logged nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases over the long holiday weekend, along with 62 more virus-related deaths, according to figures released Tuesday. The county Department of Public Health reported 3,488 new infections from Saturday, along with 1,837 from Sunday, 1,035 Monday and 575 Tuesday. The 6,935 new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,638,639.
mynewsla.com
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
mynewsla.com
Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash
Two women were killed Thursday in a crash involving a red compact SUV and a white pickup truck in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness reported that one person was on the...
mynewsla.com
Santa Monica Officer Sues City, Colleague Over Crash of Police SUVs
A Santa Monica police officer is suing the city and a fellow officer, alleging a lack of training caused a collision of their patrol SUVs in 2020 when both were responding to emergency calls. Officer Cain Mora’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges violation of due process and seeks unspecified...
mynewsla.com
Man Runs Across 405 Freeway in Irvine, Is Struck and Killed
The northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine was closed to traffic Tuesday evening after a man ran across the southbound lanes, crossed the center divider and was struck and killed, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down all northbound freeway lanes between MacArthur Boulevard and the Costa...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Central Station Evacuated Following Possible Hazardous-Material Incident
An employee at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Station opened an envelope containing an unknown substance Wednesday and was taken to a hospital after feeling ill, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:40 a.m. at the facility in the 200 block of East Sixth Street, according to...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
mynewsla.com
Fundraising Goal for Family of Fallen Deputy Surpassed
A fundraising effort on behalf of the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman who was slain by a convicted felon during a traffic stop exceeded expectations Wednesday, reaching six figures. The “Help A Hero” fundraiser for the loved ones of 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero topped $100,000 on...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in East Los Angeles ID’d
A man who was fatally shot in East Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Edgar Acosta was 27 years old, and his city of residence was not known, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Railroad Crossing Gate
Authorities Tuesday identified a young man who was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate in South Los Angeles. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. Monday near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, according to he Los Angeles Police Department. Isaac Ambriz. 18, of Riverside, died...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed In Carson
A pedestrian killed while crossing a street in Carson was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported about 5 a.m. Tuesday at 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Jamaal Freeman, 34, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
mynewsla.com
Winter Storm Set to Unleash Downpours, Strong Winds in Inland Region
A strong Pacific storm is moving into Southern California Thursday bringing strong winds and heavy rains before daybreak, the possibility of power outages and raising flood warnings especially in recent burn areas in Riverside County. Light to moderate rain fell across most of the Southland Wednesday as residents braced for...
mynewsla.com
Police Seeking Public Help to Find Hit-And-Run Motorist in Woman’s Death
Authorities Thursday will appeal for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a woman who was dropping off toys at a south Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, was injured about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Broadway and 88th Street and...
