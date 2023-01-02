ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for making threats to Laredo school was known to police

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department said the man accused of threatening a local school campus in December had made similar threats before. Police confirmed to KGNS that this wasn’t their first run-in with the suspect, Brandon Ray Speed. It was a U.S. marshal that brought Speed back to Laredo from a San Antonio hospital. Police also confirmed they did not find a firearm in Speed’s possession but there was probable cause for his arrest.
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking for a woman who they say stole fajita meat from several grocery stores. On several incidents, the Laredo police responded to different local meat markets for theft of property. In one incident, officers responded to a local HEB store where employees reported that five packages of fajita worth $833.30 were taken by a woman without being paid for.
Laredo Police release images of truck missing teen was last seen in

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are continuing their search for a missing teen who went missing on Dec. 21. Laredo Police Investigators have released pictures of a red single cab Chevy Silverado Truck that the victim Edgar Martinez, 19 was last seen getting into. The footage was taken from the...
Man from Monterrey admits to concealing drugs in car

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man from Monterrey, Mexico admitted to concealing drugs in his car by pleading guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. In October 2022, 23-year-old Luis Carlos Rodriguez-Elizondo attempted to drive through the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge (Bridge #2) where he told authorities he was visiting Six Flags and planned an overnight trip, but he didn’t have any luggage and a believable travel itinerary. After an X-ray scan, officers found several bundles of cocaine with an estimated street value of $150,000.
South Laredo resident grazed by bullet on New Year’s Day

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement regarding discharging weapons into the sky, a south Laredo resident is lucky to be alive after a stray bullet grazed him on New Year’s Day. The incident happened on Sunday at exactly midnight in south Laredo near Palermo and...
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County

DUVAL COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that left six people dead and several others injured two hours east of Laredo. KGNS has learned that one of the victims injured in the accident was a Webb County Constable from the Precinct Two Office, Roger Benavides.
Man arrested for allegedly making online threat against school

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 19-year-old is expected to face charges for allegedly making a general threat to a local school in Laredo back in mid-December. The suspect was identified as Brandon Ray Speed, who was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. KGNS first broke the story on Dec....
Man accused of Laredo’s fifth homicide of 2022 to appear in court

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of Laredo’s fifth homicide of 2022 will appear in court this Tuesday. According to the Webb County docket, the case of Leiver Otoniel De Leon-Perez will be heard in the 49th District Court. The incident happened on Mar. 20 at around 8:40...
Community invited to celebrate Dia De Los Reyes in Nuevo Laredo

NUEVO LAREDO (KGNS) - Christmas and New Year’s may be over, but the community is invited to celebrate Dia de Los Reyes. For the second year, Nuevo Laredo will celebrate the three wise men by hosting a celebration for families of both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo. There will be...
Fire sparks at Laredo Fire Department’s Station 11 on Highway 359

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Firefighters from the Laredo Fire Department had to put out a fire at one of their own buildings. On Wednesday, January 4, around 5:45 p.m., a fire started at Fire Station 11 on Highway 359. According to the department, Crews quickly put out the fire at the station.
Pot bust in downtown Laredo, $200k in street value

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than 300 pounds of marijuana were found in a parking lot in downtown Laredo. On Tuesday, January 3, Border Patrol agents said they followed an SUV entering an apartment complex on San Maria Avenue. When agents approached the vehicle, they found it abandoned. Inside, they found five large bundles of marijuana with a street value of over $200,000.
UISD to conduct mock Reunification Exercise

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a local school district wants to put its safety protocols to the test. As a result, UISD will be conducting a mock reunification exercise before the students return to the classrooms. On Friday, Jan 6. UISD employees will...
BP Agents Prevented Narcotic Smuggling

LAREDO (News Release) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents prevented a narcotic smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas. On Jan. 3, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station were working their assigned duties when they noticed a white SUV leaving a subdivision on the northwest side of Laredo, Texas. The vehicle traveled east on Mines Road before turning to travel south on Santa Maria Avenue. The vehicle then turned into the parking lot of an apartment complex on Santa Maria Avenue. Border Patrol agents located the vehicle and searched the abandoned SUV.
Six reported dead in Duval County car accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Mexican news outlet said seven people lost their lives after an accident takes place in Duval County. According to El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo on the night of Friday, December 30, 2022, several vehicles were involved in an accident between Freer and George West.
Increase in traffic expected as paisanos return home

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The end of the paisano season is in full effect. After nearly three weeks, thousands of families are returning home after the holidays. Families who spent the holiday with their loved ones in Mexico are expected to pass through I-35 this week. Many spent weeks in...
