Related
kgns.tv
Man arrested for making threats to Laredo school was known to police
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department said the man accused of threatening a local school campus in December had made similar threats before. Police confirmed to KGNS that this wasn’t their first run-in with the suspect, Brandon Ray Speed. It was a U.S. marshal that brought Speed back to Laredo from a San Antonio hospital. Police also confirmed they did not find a firearm in Speed’s possession but there was probable cause for his arrest.
kgns.tv
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking for a woman who they say stole fajita meat from several grocery stores. On several incidents, the Laredo police responded to different local meat markets for theft of property. In one incident, officers responded to a local HEB store where employees reported that five packages of fajita worth $833.30 were taken by a woman without being paid for.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police release images of truck missing teen was last seen in
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are continuing their search for a missing teen who went missing on Dec. 21. Laredo Police Investigators have released pictures of a red single cab Chevy Silverado Truck that the victim Edgar Martinez, 19 was last seen getting into. The footage was taken from the...
kgns.tv
Man from Monterrey admits to concealing drugs in car
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man from Monterrey, Mexico admitted to concealing drugs in his car by pleading guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. In October 2022, 23-year-old Luis Carlos Rodriguez-Elizondo attempted to drive through the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge (Bridge #2) where he told authorities he was visiting Six Flags and planned an overnight trip, but he didn’t have any luggage and a believable travel itinerary. After an X-ray scan, officers found several bundles of cocaine with an estimated street value of $150,000.
kgns.tv
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza and unborn child appears in court
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man accused of killing a woman and her unborn child appeared in court for a status hearing. According to the Webb County Court Docket, the hearing for Joel David Chavez was scheduled at 9 a.m. at the 111th District Court with Judge Monica Notzon.
kgns.tv
South Laredo resident grazed by bullet on New Year’s Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement regarding discharging weapons into the sky, a south Laredo resident is lucky to be alive after a stray bullet grazed him on New Year’s Day. The incident happened on Sunday at exactly midnight in south Laredo near Palermo and...
kgns.tv
Laredo mother accused of injuring one-year-old to appear in court on Tuesday
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The case of a woman accused of hurting her child days before he died will be heard on Tuesday. According to the Webb County docket, the case of Damaris Esquivel will be heard in the 49th District Court. Esquivel was arrested days before her one-year-old son...
kgns.tv
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County
DUVAL COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that left six people dead and several others injured two hours east of Laredo. KGNS has learned that one of the victims injured in the accident was a Webb County Constable from the Precinct Two Office, Roger Benavides.
kgns.tv
Man arrested for allegedly making online threat against school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 19-year-old is expected to face charges for allegedly making a general threat to a local school in Laredo back in mid-December. The suspect was identified as Brandon Ray Speed, who was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. KGNS first broke the story on Dec....
kgns.tv
Man accused of Laredo’s fifth homicide of 2022 to appear in court
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of Laredo’s fifth homicide of 2022 will appear in court this Tuesday. According to the Webb County docket, the case of Leiver Otoniel De Leon-Perez will be heard in the 49th District Court. The incident happened on Mar. 20 at around 8:40...
kgns.tv
Community invited to celebrate Dia De Los Reyes in Nuevo Laredo
NUEVO LAREDO (KGNS) - Christmas and New Year’s may be over, but the community is invited to celebrate Dia de Los Reyes. For the second year, Nuevo Laredo will celebrate the three wise men by hosting a celebration for families of both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo. There will be...
kgns.tv
Fire sparks at Laredo Fire Department’s Station 11 on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Firefighters from the Laredo Fire Department had to put out a fire at one of their own buildings. On Wednesday, January 4, around 5:45 p.m., a fire started at Fire Station 11 on Highway 359. According to the department, Crews quickly put out the fire at the station.
kgns.tv
Pot bust in downtown Laredo, $200k in street value
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than 300 pounds of marijuana were found in a parking lot in downtown Laredo. On Tuesday, January 3, Border Patrol agents said they followed an SUV entering an apartment complex on San Maria Avenue. When agents approached the vehicle, they found it abandoned. Inside, they found five large bundles of marijuana with a street value of over $200,000.
kgns.tv
UISD to conduct mock Reunification Exercise
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a local school district wants to put its safety protocols to the test. As a result, UISD will be conducting a mock reunification exercise before the students return to the classrooms. On Friday, Jan 6. UISD employees will...
southtexascommunitynews.com
BP Agents Prevented Narcotic Smuggling
LAREDO (News Release) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents prevented a narcotic smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas. On Jan. 3, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station were working their assigned duties when they noticed a white SUV leaving a subdivision on the northwest side of Laredo, Texas. The vehicle traveled east on Mines Road before turning to travel south on Santa Maria Avenue. The vehicle then turned into the parking lot of an apartment complex on Santa Maria Avenue. Border Patrol agents located the vehicle and searched the abandoned SUV.
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
kgns.tv
Six reported dead in Duval County car accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Mexican news outlet said seven people lost their lives after an accident takes place in Duval County. According to El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo on the night of Friday, December 30, 2022, several vehicles were involved in an accident between Freer and George West.
kgns.tv
Laredo school districts share covid safety measures before students’ return
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that the holidays have come and gone, UISD officials are preparing for the return of its students and teachers. In an effort to keep its students and staff safe, United ISD officials are recommending covid testing for its employees. The district provided free covid test...
kgns.tv
Increase in traffic expected as paisanos return home
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The end of the paisano season is in full effect. After nearly three weeks, thousands of families are returning home after the holidays. Families who spent the holiday with their loved ones in Mexico are expected to pass through I-35 this week. Many spent weeks in...
kgns.tv
Rio Bravo and El Cenizo to tackle many projects during the new year
Webb County, (KGNS) - With the new year comes new projects for cities in south Texas including Rio Bravo and El Cenizo. Both cities plan to fix the streets, control the number of stray dogs in the area and add more security during the new year. Rio Bravo City Commissioner...
