KOLO TV Reno
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
KOLO TV Reno
REMSA prepared to respond through the snow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe storm warning: 2-plus feet possible by Friday and still more coming
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chain restrictions are in effect Tuesday morning as the snow keeps coming at Lake Tahoe and more feet are in the forecast heading into the weekend. A quick-hitting storm Monday night into Tuesday dropped about 5 inches of snow at Kirkwood Mountain Resort and 4 inches at Palisades Tahoe and Homewood Mountain Resort.
Record-Courier
Tonopah low dropped as much snow in the East Valley as Kingsbury Grade
A spot near East Valley Road in Gardnerville recorded almost as much snow as fell on Daggett Summit from a surprise New Year’s Eve snowstorm. The location received 30 inches of snow, according to snow totals compiled by the National Weather Service, topping results for the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area.
KMPH.com
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Issued for Wednesday Through Friday Morning
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to prepare for heavy snow, issuing a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 7:00a.m. Wednesday until early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of four to ten inches, except six to eighteen inches west of...
GV Wire
Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50
With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
More than 174,000 California customers without power due to bomb cyclone
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following. areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern. Humboldt Coast, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,. Southeastern Mendocino Interior,...
KOLO TV Reno
Wednesday Web Weather
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada record-setting rusher commits to Wolf Pack football team. Nevada record-setting rusher commits to Wolf Pack football team. More storms are lining up through next week. Stormy weather is likely Wednesday into Thursday, over the weekend, and again Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned and be prepared! -Jeff.
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
Evacuation warning issued for 30-mile-long stretch of Russian River
The evacuation warning was issued Wednesday for residents near the Russian River and its tributaries from Healdsburg to Jenner.
The Daily 01-04-23 When to expect heaviest rain in the Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone, or rapidly deepening area of low pressure, was over the Pacific Ocean and 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning. The cyclone is not expected to pass directly over California and is headed north, but the system sent a warm front to northern and central parts of the state this morning, bringing widespread light to moderate rain through the morning that is expected to last into early afternoon. A cold front is forecast to arrive this afternoon and push through the region into Thursday morning, delivering a dangerous mix of heavy rain, powerful winds and thunderstorms. National Weather Service forecaster Brian Garcia advised Bay Area residents to "stay home."
How to check Bay Area river levels for flooding in real time
The National Weather Service is projecting flooding on the Russian River this week.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning. “A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
2news.com
Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday
A winter storm warning goes up from 7am on Wednesday to 4am on Friday for the pink areas on the map, that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow in our valleys by Thursday morning with 1 to 2 feet above 7,000' and 8 to 14" at Lake Tahoe.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
