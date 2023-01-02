ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOLO TV Reno

REMSA prepared to respond through the snow

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Tahoe storm warning: 2-plus feet possible by Friday and still more coming

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chain restrictions are in effect Tuesday morning as the snow keeps coming at Lake Tahoe and more feet are in the forecast heading into the weekend. A quick-hitting storm Monday night into Tuesday dropped about 5 inches of snow at Kirkwood Mountain Resort and 4 inches at Palisades Tahoe and Homewood Mountain Resort.
Record-Courier

Tonopah low dropped as much snow in the East Valley as Kingsbury Grade

A spot near East Valley Road in Gardnerville recorded almost as much snow as fell on Daggett Summit from a surprise New Year’s Eve snowstorm. The location received 30 inches of snow, according to snow totals compiled by the National Weather Service, topping results for the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KMPH.com

Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV
GV Wire

Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50

With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following. areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern. Humboldt Coast, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,. Southeastern Mendocino Interior,...
EUREKA, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Wednesday Web Weather

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada record-setting rusher commits to Wolf Pack football team. Nevada record-setting rusher commits to Wolf Pack football team. More storms are lining up through next week. Stormy weather is likely Wednesday into Thursday, over the weekend, and again Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned and be prepared! -Jeff.
RENO, NV
SFGate

The Daily 01-04-23 When to expect heaviest rain in the Bay Area amid bomb cyclone

A bomb cyclone, or rapidly deepening area of low pressure, was over the Pacific Ocean and 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning. The cyclone is not expected to pass directly over California and is headed north, but the system sent a warm front to northern and central parts of the state this morning, bringing widespread light to moderate rain through the morning that is expected to last into early afternoon. A cold front is forecast to arrive this afternoon and push through the region into Thursday morning, delivering a dangerous mix of heavy rain, powerful winds and thunderstorms. National Weather Service forecaster Brian Garcia advised Bay Area residents to "stay home."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning. “A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday

A winter storm warning goes up from 7am on Wednesday to 4am on Friday for the pink areas on the map, that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow in our valleys by Thursday morning with 1 to 2 feet above 7,000' and 8 to 14" at Lake Tahoe.
NEVADA STATE

