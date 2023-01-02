CUPERTINO -- Apple's market cap fell below $2 trillion in trading Tuesday for the first time since early 2021 and one year to the day after the company became the first public tech company valued at $3 trillion.Shares of Apple were down more than 4% in midday trading Tuesday after a report raised concerns about consumer demand for its products. Nikkei reported that Apple had recently notified several suppliers to build fewer parts for some of its most popular devices for the first quarter, including AirPods, the Apple Watch and MacBooks. Apple, based in Cupertino, did not immediately respond to...

