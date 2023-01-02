ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechSpot

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation

The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
msn.com

2 Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Right Now

Growth stocks have been feeling the squeeze of macroeconomic pressures lately. With inflation still coming in hot, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in hopes of getting the situation under control, and the possibility that 2023 will play host to a prolonged economic downturn, investors have broadly turned away from companies with forward-looking valuations.
NBC Los Angeles

Microsoft Drops After UBS Analysts Warn of Weakness in the Cloud

Shares of Microsoft dropped during a broader tech rally Wednesday after UBS downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. UBS analyst Karl Keirstead said the latest round of field checks into the business lowered the bank's confidence in the stock. Keirstead said Azure is facing "steep growth deceleration." Microsoft shares...
The Center Square

2022: Worst year for S&P 500 since 2008, $8.2 trillion in losses

(The Center Square) – The S&P 500 had its worst year since 2008 and saw its third annual decline since 2018. The blue chip index closed out 2022 at 3,839.50, a 19.4% loss over the year, after closing 2021 at 4,766.18, representing 27% in gains. The reversal represents $8.2 trillion in losses, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
WGAU

US stocks rise in uncertain trading after strong job data

Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after another strong signal on the job market. The government reported that the number of job openings in November was higher than expected. While that could maintain pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high to fight inflation, the resilience in the labor market also bolsters hopes on Wall Street that the economy can avoid sliding into a protracted recession.
NASDAQ

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January

If you're looking to give your portfolio a refresh to start the new year, one great way to do so is by adding some dividend-paying tech stocks to it. They offer an unusual combination of income and growth, and better yet, they have an established pattern of outperforming the market. These three in particular look like top stock buys in January.
ARIZONA STATE
Zacks.com

Bear Of The Day: Amazon (AMZN)

AMZN - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) after missing earnings in late October. The November retail sales report came in awfully weak so it is not surprising to see analysts taking down estimates of select consumer goods names. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.
msn.com

Apple's market valuation falls below $2 trillion as shares plummet 3% on first day of 2023 trading

Apple's market shares dropped over three percent during Tuesday trading, leaving the tech giant's valuation below $2trillion for the first time since last spring. The iPhone manufacturer's shares were down 3.74 percent, leaving the company at a share value of $130.20 and an overall valuation at $1.99trillion. The drop left the company at a 12-month low on the first day of 2023 trading.
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
ValueWalk

These 3 Tech Stocks Are In For A Happier New Year

The information technology sector of the S&P 500 declined -28% in 2022. Lam Research is a behind-the-scenes tech company that will power the digital economy for years. Qualcomm stock screams value at less than 10x earnings — and a $3.00 annual dividend to boot. Fortinet is a cybersecurity leader...
msn.com

Apple’s Stock Is Losing Its Shine After an Ugly Month of December

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are no longer turning a blind eye to risks facing Apple Inc., an about-face that took the iPhone maker’s market value below $2 trillion and threatens more pain for the stock in the months ahead. Most Read from Bloomberg. Until recently, shares of the world’s most...
CBS San Francisco

Apple market value falls below $2T, drops $1 trillion in a year

CUPERTINO -- Apple's market cap fell below $2 trillion in trading Tuesday for the first time since early 2021 and one year to the day after the company became the first public tech company valued at $3 trillion.Shares of Apple were down more than 4% in midday trading Tuesday after a report raised concerns about consumer demand for its products. Nikkei reported that Apple had recently notified several suppliers to build fewer parts for some of its most popular devices for the first quarter, including AirPods, the Apple Watch and MacBooks. Apple, based in Cupertino, did not immediately respond to...
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Jobs Data, Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Walgreen - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday January 5:. 1. -- Stock Futures Flat As Fed Minutes Challenge Rate Bets. U.S. equity futures were little-changed Thursday, while the dollar held steady against its global peers, as investors sifted through details of the Federal Reserve's inflation debate and focused on key jobs data expected over the coming days.
FLORIDA STATE
TechSpot

Elon Musk becomes the first person in history to lose $200 billion

What just happened? Elon Musk can claim many things: the world's second-richest person, owner of Twitter, CEO of several multi-billion-dollar companies. But there's one title he's unlikely to want; Musk is the first person in history to see $200 billion erased from their net worth. In 2021, Musk became only...
TechSpot

TechSpot

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy