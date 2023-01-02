Read full article on original website
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be...
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of...
'We’re going to stay wet': Parade of storms coming to SF Bay Area
Wednesday's much-anticipated bomb cyclone event was not a "one-and-done storm," the National Weather Service said.
How to check Bay Area river levels for flooding in real time
The National Weather Service is projecting flooding on the Russian River this week.
Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service...
The Daily 01-04-23 When to expect heaviest rain in the Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone, or rapidly deepening area of low pressure, was over the Pacific Ocean and 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning. The cyclone is not expected to pass directly over California and is headed north, but the system sent a warm front to northern and central parts of the state this morning, bringing widespread light to moderate rain through the morning that is expected to last into early afternoon. A cold front is forecast to arrive this afternoon and push through the region into Thursday morning, delivering a dangerous mix of heavy rain, powerful winds and thunderstorms. National Weather Service forecaster Brian Garcia advised Bay Area residents to "stay home."
Father Deliberately Drove Car Off Cliff, Authorities Say After Dramatic Rescue
The rescue was described as almost miraculous. A family of four whose car had careened off a treacherous cliff-top road in Northern California, plummeted more than 250 feet and trapped them on Monday managed to survive and avoid life-threatening injuries. But now, authorities say that their car’s dramatic drop wasn’t...
TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast
Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists. Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document. “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”
CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger. vehicles traveling along...
Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash
PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn't have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
