ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Police arrest man whose escape triggered search, Cobb school lockdown

By Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ReBAL_0k1IeXKM00
Deontavious Robertson Cobb County Sheriff's Office

An Atlanta man who escaped from law enforcement custody in October has been apprehended again.

Authorities allege that Deontavious Robertson, 29, escaped from custody on Oct. 12, fleeing on foot from a Mableton apartment where he had been detained by Cobb County sheriff’s deputies. Police searched for Robertson for hours, putting nearby City View Elementary on lockdown, according to arrest warrants.

While that search was unsuccessful, Robertson was eventually arrested last Friday and booked into the Cobb County jail, according to jail records.

According to warrants for his arrest, Cobb sheriff’s deputies encountered Robertson on Oct. 12 while serving an eviction at the Mableton Ridge apartment complex off Mableton Parkway. Robertson, who was found sleeping in the master bedroom, told deputies he was staying there with his girlfriend.

Deputies found a loaded 9 mm pistol on a shelf in a closet, after Robertson and his girlfriend had said there were no weapons in the apartment, per the warrants.

Robertson is accused in warrants of providing a fake name and date of birth to the deputies. He did, however, admit that “he had served time in prison, thereby violating,” state law, which prohibits convicted felons from possessing guns.

Deputies subsequently handcuffed Robertson. They were awaiting the arrival of a mobile fingerprint scanner to identify him when he “suddenly jumped up and began running from the scene,” according to the warrants.

Deputies chased Robertson but were unsuccessful in locating him. Cobb police assisted in a roughly two-hour search, using dogs and drones, per the warrants. City View Elementary, just around the corner, was placed on lockdown.

While the initial search was unsuccessful, investigators were able to learn Robertson’s identity, according to the warrants, and discovered he also had warrants out of Fulton County and Warren County, both for probation violation. The Fulton County probation stemmed from burglary and obstruction charges, while the Warren County probation stemmed from a theft charge.

The Cobb sheriff’s office finally apprehended Robertson on Dec. 30 at the Quality Inn & Suites, located on Blairs Ridge Road near Austell.

Robertson is charged with two felonies — escape and a gun possession charge — and two misdemeanors — giving a false name and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He is being held at the Cobb jail, where he has holds from Fulton and Warren counties, and is not eligible for bond.

Comments / 7

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

1 arrested in Clayton County shooting, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested following a Clayton County shooting Tuesday. According to Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, officers responded to the 300 block of Windemere Way after a person was shot. He said police found a man unresponsive in the front yard.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YAHOO!

Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect

A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
MONROE, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy