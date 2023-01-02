ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles fans burry their sorrow in syrup but hope dies last

By Vittoria Woodill
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1Yvn_0k1IeR2000

South Philly fans optimistic after Eagles' loss 02:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On New Year's Day, we were supposed to be picking up confetti, but Eagles fans everywhere spent the day trying to pick up the pieces after that devastating loss to the Saints .

After the ball dropped and sent us into a brand new year, Eagles fans felt another ball drop after that 4th quarter-pick 6 against the Saints and boy did that sting.

"How can we let the Saints, of all teams, beat us," an Eagles fan said. "It gives me the chills, it's chilling."

After the loss, many Eagles fans ran to find comfort Monday afternoon at the Penrose Diner in South Philadelphia. That much-needed comfort came in the form of pancakes, club sandwiches and conversations. It's where fans, young and old, could talk about their feelings.

"The game plan they went in with was faulted from the beginning," Anthony Derose, an Eagles fan, said.

Derose from South Philly had a lot on his mind, for sure.

"You're going up against a team that's second in the league in the past defense. You don't throw into the teeth of that defense - it's like throwing into a hurricane. Run the ball," he said.

Meanwhile, die-hard Eagles fan Stephen McCourt from New Jersey even shared his conspiracy theory about the loss.

"If we would have won, the seats next week would have been empty," McCourt said. "It's all about the money."

But CBS3 was curious: Would 2023 still mark the beginning of something great? Or would this be the end of our momentum for the Birds?

"We've had some bumps and, you know, … I'm optimistic. The Birds will get it back for playoffs," an Eagles fan said.

It seemed their coffee cups still looked half full. Especially if Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes a return . Many believe that can't come soon enough.

"When he comes back I think you're going to see a whole different attitude," Derose said. "They're going to win more for him, more for him than the coaches."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

QB Jalen Hurts limited again at practice

Jalen Hurts was listed as limited on the Eagles’ initial practice report of the week. Seventeen days after suffering a right shoulder injury in Chicago, Hurts was listed as a limited participant in the Eagles’ walkthrough in their indoor Bubble. A walkthrough injury report is a projection of...
DALLAS, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man rescued by NFL quarterbacks recalls helicopter crash in Tampa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man who was on a helicopter that crashed off the coast of Tampa, Florida, spoke with CBS Philadelphia about the terrifying moments. He's alive because of Blaine Gabbert, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backup quarterback.A birthday present gone terribly wrong.Late last week, Hunter Hupp, who lives in Philadelphia, was vacationing in Flordia with his parents.With his birthday coming up, his mother arranged for a 60-minute helicopter tour, but as the flight was coming to an end, the unthinkable happened."We hear this really loud bang," Hupp said.Despite the pilot's best efforts, he couldn't reach land and the...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Philly

Eagles light up the Lincoln Financial Field blue to support Damar Hamlin, Bills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and dropped on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, the rest of the NFL and sports world have shown a ton of support.The Eagles continued that Wednesday night as they lit up Lincoln Financial Field blue to support Hamlin and the Bills. "Our prayers are with Damar, his family and [the] @BuffaloBills," the Eagles tweeted. Two days after the injury, Hamlin is recovering in the hospital and moving in "a positive direction."  CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told CBS Mornings Hamlin may have suffered "commotio cordis," where trauma can cause the heart to have an arrhythmia. Main Line Health Dr. William Gray also suspects that.The game between the Bills and Bengals Monday night was eventually postponed and won't be played this week, the NFL said. The league has not made any changes to its Week 18 schedule. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed

The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that "not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to its conclusion will have no effect on which clubs qualify for the postseason. No club would qualify for the postseason and no club will be eliminated based on the outcome of this game."Also, the NFL said playing the game between the Bills and Bengals would have required postponing the start of...
CINCINNATI, OH
MONTCO.Today

Remembering East Norriton Sports Legend, a True Multitalent

Walter Buddy Harris Jr.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. Former East Norriton resident and Houston Astros’ pitcher Walter “Buddy” Harris Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s earned a spot at the Athletic Hall of Fame at what is now known as Thomas Jefferson University and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Standing at six foot, seven inches as a student at Roxborough High School, he also won the Markward Memorial Basketball Club Award, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Resources available for Eagles players after Hamlin injury, Sirianni says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is preparing his team for a Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants, where a win would lock up first place in the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference.But he says it's important for the players to know the organization is there for them as they cope with news surrounding Damar Hamlin's condition. "Anybody suffering through this mentally knows that they have the resources in this building to be able to talk through things if they need to talk through [them] with all the different people we have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
111K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy