Bill Simmons Proposes Blockbuster Trade Which Sends Fred VanVleet And Gary Trent Jr. To Miami Heat

By Lee Tran
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATLPf_0k1IeQ9H00

This proposed blockbuster trade nets the Miami Heat Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Miami Heat are clearly a team that needs to make a move to remain competitive. They are currently the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record, and it is obvious that they need to make a trade if they are to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

NBA insider Bill Simmons has recently proposed a three-team trade that could net the Miami Heat two difference-makers in Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet . They would have to send out Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, and a first-round pick in this scenario. (1:01:20)

Toronto Raptors Receive: D’Angelo Russell, Nikola Jovic, 2023 First-Round pick (MIA)

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Kyle Lowry

Miami Heat Receive: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent, Jr.

This deal would definitely be a solid proposition for the Miami Heat. They'd get two solid two-way players in this scenario, and Fred VanVleet notably made the All-Star team last season. The Toronto Raptors would get some assets for the future, while the Minnesota Timberwolves would get a veteran point guard in Kyle Lowry. Overall, this seems like a solid trade for all three teams.

The Miami Heat Are One Of The Teams Interested In Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic has been one of the hottest names on the trade market this year, and there's no doubt that he could help a number of contenders with his shooting ability, or be a difference-maker that makes a team a contender. The Miami Heat seem to be among the teams that are interested in him .

Bogdanovic’s strong play has led numerous playoff-caliber teams around the league to express interest in trading for him, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks, among several others, league sources told HoopsHype. Thus far, Detroit has been unwilling to engage in trade talks for the 33-year-old forward. Rival executives, however, are hopeful that stance changes closer to the deadline if Detroit continues to remain in the cellar of the East, with Cade Cunningham expected to miss the rest of the season.

There is no doubt that Bojan Bogdanovic would improve the Miami Heat's offense, and it'll be interesting to see if they can get him. The team has also been linked with Derrick Rose in recent memory , and the Miami Heat are obviously looking at multiple options to improve.

Hopefully, we see the Miami Heat turn things around this season, whether a trade happens or not. They are definitely still a solid team, and perhaps they'll go on a winning run during the second half of the season.

