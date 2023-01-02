Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that Boebert and Gaetz 'negotiated nothing for me' as they held House speaker vote to ransom
MAGA allies are turning on each other amid infighting over Kevin McCarthy's ailing bid to be elected Speaker of the House.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Biden and McConnell show off their bipartisan bonafides in Kentucky
A rare scene unfolded Wednesday in Covington, Kentucky: President Joe Biden stood alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as the two men promoted a major bipartisan legislative accomplishment they achieved together. The president's visit to McConnell's home state to herald the implementation of the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that...
House set to vote for a fourth round in speakership fight as McCarthy's bid in peril
House Republicans are at a contentious stalemate over who will serve as the next speaker as Kevin McCarthy vows to continue his increasingly imperiled bid for the gavel. The fight, which began on the first day of the 118th Congress, has thrown the new House GOP majority into chaos and undercut the party's agenda.
Byron Donalds: Who is the hard-right's new nominee for speaker?
The far-right of the House Republican Party nominated Rep. Byron Donalds from Florida for speaker as the floor fight over the gavel continued Wednesday. Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who nominated Donalds, got two standing ovations from both sides of the aisle, including from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy when he said, "For the first time in history there have been two Black Americans placed into the nomination for speaker of the House."
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Shapiro taps Republican targeted by Trump for top state elections job
Democrat Josh Shapiro, the incoming Pennsylvania governor, announced Thursday that he has selected Republican Al Schmidt, a leading opponent of former President Donald Trump's efforts to disrupt the counting of votes in 2020, to become secretary of the commonwealth, the state's top elections official. Schmidt was the lone Republican on...
How the speaker impasse is impacting US national security
The House's inability to select a speaker is impacting US national security, Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers say, as members who can't yet be sworn in are being locked out of classified briefings and the Biden administration is effectively operating without House oversight. At a minimum, House members are...
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN. The names were handed over Wednesday night, two sources told CNN. It's the latest...
House Dems to Buttigieg: 'Much more needs to be done' following Southwest meltdown
House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. "We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
Biden says he intends to visit US-Mexico border during next week's trip
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to visit the US-Mexico border when he travels next week to the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City. "That's my intention, we're working out the details now," Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One. The visit would mark Biden's first...
Special counsel Jack Smith gets trove of new documents from local election officials
Special counsel Jack Smith has received a trove of new documents from local election officials in Wisconsin and Nevada who were subpoenaed as part of the ongoing criminal investigation by the Justice Department into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The documents were handed by officials in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin,...
Nikki Haley Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations and former Republican governor of South Carolina. Father: Ajit S. Randhawa, professor and business owner. Mother: Raj Kaur Randhawa, teacher and business owner. Marriage: Michael Haley (1996-present) Children: Rena and Nalin. Education: Clemson University,...
CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen US companies
Parts made by more than a dozen US and Western companies were found inside a single Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment obtained exclusively by CNN. The assessment, which was shared with US government officials late last year, illustrates the extent of the...
Trump accused in lawsuit of causing wrongful death of Officer Brian Sicknick in US Capitol attack
The estate of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, is suing two rioters involved in the attack and former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in egging it on. The civil lawsuit, filed Thursday in...
FBI, ATF and DC police increase reward for information on pipe bombs found near RNC and DNC headquarters to $500,000
The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department are now offering $500,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person who placed pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot, the FBI announced Wednesday.
US to send Bradley vehicles to Ukraine as part of new aid package
The United States will supply Ukraine with Bradley fighting vehicles as part of a new security assistance package to the country as it nears the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. The nearly $3 billion package is among the largest packages of military equipment sent from the Pentagon to Ukraine since...
