Biden and McConnell show off their bipartisan bonafides in Kentucky

A rare scene unfolded Wednesday in Covington, Kentucky: President Joe Biden stood alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as the two men promoted a major bipartisan legislative accomplishment they achieved together. The president's visit to McConnell's home state to herald the implementation of the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that...
Byron Donalds: Who is the hard-right's new nominee for speaker?

The far-right of the House Republican Party nominated Rep. Byron Donalds from Florida for speaker as the floor fight over the gavel continued Wednesday. Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who nominated Donalds, got two standing ovations from both sides of the aisle, including from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy when he said, "For the first time in history there have been two Black Americans placed into the nomination for speaker of the House."
How the speaker impasse is impacting US national security

The House's inability to select a speaker is impacting US national security, Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers say, as members who can't yet be sworn in are being locked out of classified briefings and the Biden administration is effectively operating without House oversight. At a minimum, House members are...
House Dems to Buttigieg: 'Much more needs to be done' following Southwest meltdown

House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. "We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
Biden says he intends to visit US-Mexico border during next week's trip

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to visit the US-Mexico border when he travels next week to the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City. "That's my intention, we're working out the details now," Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One. The visit would mark Biden's first...
Nikki Haley Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations and former Republican governor of South Carolina. Father: Ajit S. Randhawa, professor and business owner. Mother: Raj Kaur Randhawa, teacher and business owner. Marriage: Michael Haley (1996-present) Children: Rena and Nalin. Education: Clemson University,...
FBI, ATF and DC police increase reward for information on pipe bombs found near RNC and DNC headquarters to $500,000

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department are now offering $500,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person who placed pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot, the FBI announced Wednesday.
US to send Bradley vehicles to Ukraine as part of new aid package

The United States will supply Ukraine with Bradley fighting vehicles as part of a new security assistance package to the country as it nears the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. The nearly $3 billion package is among the largest packages of military equipment sent from the Pentagon to Ukraine since...

