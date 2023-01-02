Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Police Log: 125 lb Marijuana bust, hit and run
Friday, December 30 Fraud On December 22, 2022, a male made an online payment of $28,374 to who he believed was a person with a concrete company. While talking with […]
KSLTV
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
ABC 4
Gun, knives, and drugs recovered by police in traffic stop
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say they have arrested a man and recovered a gun, multiple knives, and illegal drugs after a routine traffic stop. 44-year-old Rodney Austin was booked into Salt Lake county Metro Jail facing charges such as felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug-related charges, and multiple warrants among other charges.
KSLTV
Police: Man vandalized, burglarized Taylorsville High School
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are searching for a man who they say broke into Taylorsville High School, vandalized it, and then stole some property and money. The incident occurred over winter break, according to a Facebook post from the Taylorsville Police Department. “The man damaged three vending machines, stole...
KSLTV
Utah white supremacy gang leader arrested for multiple felony warrants
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Police arrested three men for drug use while serving a warrant to a white supremacy gang leader Wednesday. According to the affidavits, the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating 39-year-old Stanley Czarnik for his involvement in dealing illegal narcotics in Utah County. He...
ABC 4
Woman allegedly steals car from Bountiful gym, police ask public for info
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a car from a local gym. Police say the woman, along with a man she was reportedly with, took a set of keys from a locker on Dec. 15. The woman allegedly used the keys to find the car and drive away with it. According to Bountiful PD, the woman drove the car to Wendover, nearly two hours away.
West Jordan man allegedly stabs bouncer on New Year’s Eve after being refused alcohol, kicked out of bar
A West Jordan man has been charged in the 3rd District Court for allegedly stabbing a bouncer after being escorted out of a bar New Year's Eve.
Dashcam video of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with car
A Salt Lake City Police officer is accused of hitting a man with his vehicle while under the influence.
New details released after driver on meth kills pedestrian, injures several others
A Utah man is facing several charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine, stealing a truck, fleeing an accident, crashing into several vehicles, and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve, according to West Valley City Police.
KSLTV
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
KSLTV
Weapons and illegal drugs found during routine traffic stop, SLCPD said
SALT LAKE CITY — Police made an arrest after they found weapons and illegal drugs during a traffic stop turned drug bust in downtown Salt Lake City. A man was pulled over for a traffic violation at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday night near 160 West 600 South. Police said when they spoke with the driver, they could smell marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in the car.
Police searching for package thief in Springville, neighboring cities
Springville Police are looking for an individual who has been stealing packages in Springville and neighboring cities.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for murder in connection to West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a West Valley City shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead. Dylan Upshaw, 21, was booked into jail for murder and obstruction of justice, both felony charges. His arrest comes one week...
Confusing incident leads to police handcuffing Salt Lake City driver
One Salt Lake City woman didn't know her car's license plates were switched until she was handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle.
SLCPD officer charged with aggravated assault after pinning man with truck, refusing to reverse
A Salt Lake City Police officer drunkenly drove his truck into a man standing in between the back of his own car and the front of the officer's truck, pinning the man's legs and refusing to reverse, according to Riverdale Police.
Springville woman involved in Payson shooting charged with attempted murder
A Springville woman has been charged on Tuesday, Jan. 3, after allegedly shooting a woman in the leg last December in a domestic dispute, according to court documents.
KSLTV
U of U searching for man after student apartment break-in
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect and investigating a forcible entry of a student apartment. The break-in happened on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. at the 900 Court University Student Apartments. No one was injured and no property was...
KSLTV
1 killed in SLC house fire
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to Chad Jepperson, a PIO with Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire started just before 3 p.m. at 323 E. Williams Ave. The second-alarm fire had a moderate amount of smoke coming from...
KSLTV
Springville woman charged with shooting estranged husband’s new girlfriend
PAYSON, Utah — A Springville woman who prosecutors say had been threatening for months to kill her estranged husband’s new girlfriend was charged Tuesday with shooting the girlfriend. Shaina Cary Hold, 32, is charged in 4th District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault and possession...
KUTV
SLCPD officer arrested in Weber County, placed on administrative leave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was reportedly placed on administrative leave after being arrested by an officer with an outside agency. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed with 2News that their officer was pulled over Friday in...
Comments / 0