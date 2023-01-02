Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Shapiro taps Republican targeted by Trump for top state elections job
Democrat Josh Shapiro, the incoming Pennsylvania governor, announced Thursday that he has selected Republican Al Schmidt, a leading opponent of former President Donald Trump's efforts to disrupt the counting of votes in 2020, to become secretary of the commonwealth, the state's top elections official. Schmidt was the lone Republican on...
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN. The names were handed over Wednesday night, two sources told CNN. It's the latest...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Putin Orders Ukraine Ceasefire
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, had earlier issued an appeal calling for a "Christmas truce."
House set to vote for a fourth round in speakership fight as McCarthy's bid in peril
House Republicans are at a contentious stalemate over who will serve as the next speaker as Kevin McCarthy vows to continue his increasingly imperiled bid for the gavel. The fight, which began on the first day of the 118th Congress, has thrown the new House GOP majority into chaos and undercut the party's agenda.
Special counsel Jack Smith gets trove of new documents from local election officials
Special counsel Jack Smith has received a trove of new documents from local election officials in Wisconsin and Nevada who were subpoenaed as part of the ongoing criminal investigation by the Justice Department into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The documents were handed by officials in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin,...
The lawmaker trying to unite Republicans around McCarthy's speakership bid
As House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy struggles to secure votes within his party to secure speakership of the chamber, he has tapped a longtime Republican lawmaker to quietly try and lock down votes among the GOP holdouts. North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican and an ally of McCarthy, is...
Byron Donalds: Who is the hard-right's new nominee for speaker?
The far-right of the House Republican Party nominated Rep. Byron Donalds from Florida for speaker as the floor fight over the gavel continued Wednesday. Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who nominated Donalds, got two standing ovations from both sides of the aisle, including from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy when he said, "For the first time in history there have been two Black Americans placed into the nomination for speaker of the House."
Nikki Haley Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations and former Republican governor of South Carolina. Father: Ajit S. Randhawa, professor and business owner. Mother: Raj Kaur Randhawa, teacher and business owner. Marriage: Michael Haley (1996-present) Children: Rena and Nalin. Education: Clemson University,...
How the speaker impasse is impacting US national security
The House's inability to select a speaker is impacting US national security, Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers say, as members who can't yet be sworn in are being locked out of classified briefings and the Biden administration is effectively operating without House oversight. At a minimum, House members are...
House Dems to Buttigieg: 'Much more needs to be done' following Southwest meltdown
House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. "We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
FBI, ATF and DC police increase reward for information on pipe bombs found near RNC and DNC headquarters to $500,000
The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department are now offering $500,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person who placed pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot, the FBI announced Wednesday.
US government moves to seize $460 million Robinhood stake linked to Sam Bankman-Fried
The US government is stepping into a contentious, multijurisdictional legal battle over the ownership of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of assets connected to the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. The Justice Department said Wednesday that has moved to seize millions of shares of Robinhood, the popular stock-trading...
