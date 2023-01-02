Read full article on original website
WKRC
Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on West Galbraith Road in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on West Galbraith Road in North College Hill.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a reported assault with injuries on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a reported assault with injuries on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills.
WLWT 5
Report of a car into a fence at West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a fence on West 8th Street, at St. Joes Cemetery, in West Price Hill. Injury status unknown.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported structure fire on Winton Road in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported structure fire on Winton Road in Winton Hills.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared following long delays on north I-75 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays on northbound I-75 near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash near downtown Cincinnati is causing back-ups on the interstate, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
WLWT 5
One man arrested in connection with Cincinnati and Norwood fires
CINCINNATI — A joint investigation between Cincinnati Fire Department, Norwood Fire Department and Norwood Police Department has led to an arrest in a string of fires. Ayinde Anderson was arrested and charged with attempted arson,...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a shooting at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a shooting at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Victim Taken To The Hospital After A Shooting!
The Police are looking into a shooting that took place at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers.
WLWT 5
Police respond to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill, Wednesday morning. Officials with the Cincinnati Police Department say that shortly after 10 a.m. District Three officers responded to the...
WLWT 5
Police: 3 wanted in connection to Newport vehicle break-ins arrested in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Ky. — The Bellevue Police Department says three men have been arrested and charged in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened in Newport. According to the department, dispatch alerted officers around 9 p.m. Wednesday to be on the lookout for a vehicle containing three men wanted by the Newport Police Department for breaking into vehicles.
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue
CINCINNATI — Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue.
WLWT 5
Brent Spence Bridge plan brings new possibilities for West End
COVINGTON, Ky. — New ideas are in the mix a day after President Joe Biden came to Covington to talk about his infrastructure plan and the Brent Spence Bridge. The plan brings $1.6 billion to the bridge project that will build a companion bridge to the Brent Spence just west of the current span.
WLWT 5
Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway.
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn. Complainant says he was robbed of money and a cell phone.
WLWT 5
Officers respond to reported stabbing on Kings Run Drive in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Officers respond to reported stabbing on Kings Run Drive in Winton Hills.
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on South Broadway Street in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Broadway Street in Blanchester.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton.
