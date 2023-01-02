Read full article on original website
Police: Man dies from getting stabbed in neck, suspect arrested
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the man who was stabbed in the neck. The Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says John R. Carmean, 35, of Danville, Illinois was pronounced dead at 9:42 a.m. on January 4, 2023. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday,...
Police investigating 7 burglaries that happened to three different businesses
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — The Lexington Police Department is working with the Illinois State Police (ISP) and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department to solve seven burglaries for three different businesses since mid-November. The burglarized businesses were True Value Hardware, DaT Bar, and Mounce Automotive. Police say True Value...
Man arrested after head butting maintenance employee, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested at 9 a.m. on Dec. 28 Wednesday near Fifth and Healey streets, Champaign, for battery. The Champaign Police Department says Jeulius K. Johnson, 27, was identified as the person who head-butted and punched a maintenance employee the previous day at an apartment building in the 400 block of East Healey Street, Champaign.
Decatur Police swore in 10 new officers
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There are new police officers on the street of Decatur. Decatur Police swore in 10 new patrol officers on Thursday. Two of the officers have prior law enforcement and will begin the field training program. The other eight will report to the Macon County Law...
Neighbor shoots man after argument, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 40-year-old was shot after getting into an argument with his neighbor in the 2400 block of N. Neil Street, police say. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 1:54 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a Shooting with Injury. Upon arrival, police say...
Woman arrested after 'brief chase' with police because she thought she had a warrant out
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday night after a "brief chase" with police. The Champaign County Sheriff's says at 5:05 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Zaire Drumgoole for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation observed at Prairieview Road and Interstate 74.
Fire Department considers Decatur house fire suspicious
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of E. Wood on Tuesday. The first crews on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire from a window in the single-story home. The second truck pulled an attack line to the...
Driver gets DUI after hitting a tree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was taken to the hospital after leaving the road and hitting a tree. At 4:34 p.m. on Monday, sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2600-block of Campbell Drive, Champaign. We're told that George Dorris, 65, left the roadway and struck...
Man shot on New Year's Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carle Hospital around 5 am on Sunday for a report of a man with gunshot wounds. Lt. Curt Apperson with Champaign sheriff's office confirms a 30-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and pelvis. His injuries are...
Man identified from Danville house fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The man who died in the house fire on Friday, December 30, has been identified. The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bernard Baker,72, of Danville. We're told Baker was found inside the structure and was sent to autopsy. The Danville...
Crime Stoppers looking for a man suspected of theft, $10,000 in credit card fraud
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding theft and credit card fraud. Police say at 1:15 p.m. on December 9, a man suspect stole a wallet from a purse while distracting a customer at Hobby Lobby, located at 2102 North Neil Street in Champaign.
Lawsuit between Candlewood Estates and Sangamon Water causes issues for residents
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Several residents of Candlewood Estates in Mahomet have been without water and with broken pipes since the big Christmas freeze. This is due to the lawsuit between Candlewood Estates and Sangamon Valley Public Water District, as they disagree about who is responsible for these water issues. Although the broken and frozen pipes are a major issue for residents, it is not the only thing they are upset about.
Dr. Stacy Bennett shares who her husband had wanted to replace him
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Dr. Stacy Bennett has issued a statement regarding who she said her husband had hoped would be his permanent replacement when he was done with his term. Scott Bennett died from complications from a brain tumor on December 9. Dr. Stacey Bennett's statement says:. There...
Healthcare professions training at Danville Area Community College
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Area Community College’s (DACC) Corporate Education department is offering Healthcare Professions training starting January 17, 2023. PHLEBOTOMY TECHNIQUES training will be held Tuesdays & Thursdays, January 17-April 13, 2023 from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. This course is a non-Nursing course aimed at the technical skills and knowledge required for blood collection. Students will develop skills in performing phlebotomy procedures in various healthcare settings. The fee is $450 per person.
Weather Service: Storms sparked at least 6 Illinois twisters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Severe weather swept Illinois on Tuesday and produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said. Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur,...
Candlewood Estates residents facing major rent increase and other issues
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Candlewood Estates in Mahomet was bought back in September by a California based group and is now managed by Kodiak Property Management. However, several residents have told Fox Illinois that the park has since gotten worse, and now their rent is increasing over 50 percent.
Northwestern beats Illinois with big second-half run
EVANSTON, Ill. (WICS) — Chase Audige scored 21 points and added four steals and Northwestern won for the sixth time in seven games, defeating Illinois 73-60 on Wednesday night. Northwestern (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) added to what has been its best start in seven seasons. The Wildcats got 15...
