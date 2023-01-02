ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

County wrestling: Alexandria repeats, and Oxford's Howell dominates

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
Oxford's Garrett Howell (top) works against Ohatchee's Matthew King in the 154-pound final of Monday's Calhoun County wrestling championship at Wellborn High School. Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer, twebb@dailyhome.com

WELLBORN — Oxford’s Garrett Howell added the latest crown jewel to his stellar high school wrestling career Monday.

Alexandria added its second team Calhoun County title, catching veteran coach Frank Hartzog “off guard.”

Alexandria's Preston Jones lifts White Plains' Mason Hahm during the 122-pound final at Monday's Calhoun County wrestling championship at Wellborn High School. Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer, twebb@dailyhome.com

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
Community Policy