Aiken County, SC

Single-vehicle crash kills South Carolina man

By Renetta DuBose
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A single-vehicle crash left one man dead in Aiken County.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident, which happened after 11:30 a.m. Sunday near 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken.

South Carolina Highway Patrol found a 2004 Dodge Ram truck overturned off of the roadway. The driver, Willie Frazier of Wagener, was found unrestrained and partially ejected.

Authorities said Frazier was driving on New Bridge Road near Twin Creek Farm Road when he crossed the centerline, left the roadway, hit a fence and overturned.

Deputy Coroner April Cody confirmed Frazier died at Aiken Regional Medical Center due to blunt force trauma. A toxicology analysis is pending. No further details can be provided at this time.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

