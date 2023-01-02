ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumford, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Outside Edge | Snowmobiling season begins in Maine

MAINE, USA — Though old man winter is favoring the west, the show must go on. The first Outside Edge of the new year focuses on snowmobiling, and there are some places open for riding in Maine. Alan Swett, president of the Maine Snowmobile Association explains:. "Rangeley, Eustis, you...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks

(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Did You Know These Giant Maine Businesses are Owned by Women?

Being impressive comes naturally for women. I am just stating a fact. I am not going to talk about how far we've come as a gender and dive into the struggle because we all know the history of how we have had to climb ladders, break ceilings, and punch through endless barriers to achieve even a quarter of what a man has.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck

It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
LONG ISLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?

Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Gone but not forgotten: Remembering Mainers who died in 2022

The start of a new year is also a good time to reflect on those Mainers we said good-bye to in 2022. Each made a far-reaching impact on the business community and well beyond, and will long be remembered. 'Voice' of The County, famed Maine broadcaster Dewey DeWitt dies at...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Isn’t Maine The Most Neighborly State in America?

When you hear about the good things that people do when bad things are going on all around them, it makes you smile and say “Mainers would do that.:. Example, the major league blizzard(s) that Buffalo, New York has had within the past few weeks and the good news stories coming out about neighbors helping neighbors and the community stepping up to help wherever they could, again “Mainers do that.”
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

12 Incredible Trees Native to Maine

Maine forests are home to 50,000 species of wild animals and a large variety of tree species native to the region. The trees provide numerous environmental benefits, including purifying the air and helping with climate change by sequestering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Additionally, forests offer recreational areas for thousands...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Warmer temperatures affecting winter activities

MAINE, USA — Warmer temperatures are putting a damper on winter activities typically enjoyed by many Mainers throughout the season. Many activities like ice fishing are being put on hold across the state as the ice on many lakes and ponds isn't thick enough. "What's thick enough today might...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Law firm roundup: Personnel moves from around the region

We're early in 2023, but Maine law firms have been active when it comes to personnel moves, ranging from adding new partners to a new managing partner. Preti Flaherty announced that attorneys Kristy Abraham and Mariana Baron had been promoted to partners. Abraham joined Preti Flaherty's business law group in...
MAINE STATE
