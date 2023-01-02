Read full article on original website
Outside Edge | Snowmobiling season begins in Maine
MAINE, USA — Though old man winter is favoring the west, the show must go on. The first Outside Edge of the new year focuses on snowmobiling, and there are some places open for riding in Maine. Alan Swett, president of the Maine Snowmobile Association explains:. "Rangeley, Eustis, you...
In her forties, she became a pilot. It changed her life.
PORTLAND, Maine — In 1991, Mary Build took advantage of the opportunity to take a scenic flight out of the Fryeburg airport. It was early October and the fall foliage in western Maine and the White Mountains was lovely. “I feel as if I’m in a dream,” Build told...
Ice Storm of '98: The storm that devastated Maine but brought Mainers together
MAINE — In January of 1998, an ice storm devastated Maine and left thousands without power for weeks. The powerful storm caused unprecedented damage to communities across the North East United States and eastern Canada. In Maine alone, roughly 200,000 customers lost power, many for several days, with a...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
Did You Know These Giant Maine Businesses are Owned by Women?
Being impressive comes naturally for women. I am just stating a fact. I am not going to talk about how far we've come as a gender and dive into the struggle because we all know the history of how we have had to climb ladders, break ceilings, and punch through endless barriers to achieve even a quarter of what a man has.
This Drive-Thru Worker at the Dunkin’ in Brunswick, Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck
It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly...
Maine Adventure Company rents off-road vans for unique way to explore the wilderness
There are many great places to explore throughout Maine, even in the winter months though driving there and finding accommodations can be a chore. However, a new ‘Adventure’ company is offering a year-round, off-road and off-the-grid option. Trevar Haefele touts his company is offering a unique way to...
Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?
Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
Gone but not forgotten: Remembering Mainers who died in 2022
The start of a new year is also a good time to reflect on those Mainers we said good-bye to in 2022. Each made a far-reaching impact on the business community and well beyond, and will long be remembered. 'Voice' of The County, famed Maine broadcaster Dewey DeWitt dies at...
Can You Believe You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away These 3 Items In Maine?
If you don't see it, it doesn't exist, right? WRONG. Every thing you throw away is bound to go somewhere and believe it or not their are items that you are not allowed to simply toss in the garbage bin in Maine. If you do not dispose of these 3...
Maine’s Most ‘Miserable’ Day of the Year Set for Mid-January
Whenever we flip the calendar and welcome in a new year, there are lots of hopes for what that new year could bring. In cold weather states like Maine, those hopes and dreams can serve as a welcome distraction from what's going on outside. And what's going on outside in Maine in January usually isn't anything good.
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
Isn’t Maine The Most Neighborly State in America?
When you hear about the good things that people do when bad things are going on all around them, it makes you smile and say “Mainers would do that.:. Example, the major league blizzard(s) that Buffalo, New York has had within the past few weeks and the good news stories coming out about neighbors helping neighbors and the community stepping up to help wherever they could, again “Mainers do that.”
12 Incredible Trees Native to Maine
Maine forests are home to 50,000 species of wild animals and a large variety of tree species native to the region. The trees provide numerous environmental benefits, including purifying the air and helping with climate change by sequestering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Additionally, forests offer recreational areas for thousands...
The State More Mainers Said They Want To Move To – Agree?
This might be the time of the year when people start thinking about being in a state other than Maine. The skies are gray, the days are shorter, the temperatures are colder, and the vegetation isn’t as lush as it is in summer. If you were to leave the...
Warmer temperatures affecting winter activities
MAINE, USA — Warmer temperatures are putting a damper on winter activities typically enjoyed by many Mainers throughout the season. Many activities like ice fishing are being put on hold across the state as the ice on many lakes and ponds isn't thick enough. "What's thick enough today might...
Law firm roundup: Personnel moves from around the region
We're early in 2023, but Maine law firms have been active when it comes to personnel moves, ranging from adding new partners to a new managing partner. Preti Flaherty announced that attorneys Kristy Abraham and Mariana Baron had been promoted to partners. Abraham joined Preti Flaherty's business law group in...
