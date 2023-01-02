Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
Human trafficking forum set for Jan. 24 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg sorority chapter is encouraging parents and their children to attend a Jan. 24 forum addressing an oft-overlooked issue: Human trafficking. The Hattiesburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, will host “Beneath the Surface: An Evening Discussion about Human Trafficking.”. The event...
Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
Traffic concerns still hang in the balance after Chick-fil-A grand opening
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - As expected, traffic will continue to be watched after Petal celebrated Chick-fil-A’s grand opening Thursday. As the day went on, traffic flowed smoothly, thanks to the help of off-duty police officers and Chick-fil-A workers. Owner Annah Johnson said she’s just happy to finally be opened....
3 injured in single vehicle wreck in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, three Jones County residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), 32-year-old Donna Mckee was driving a 2012 Toyota 4Runnner southbound on Hwy 15 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole before overturning.
Hattiesburg New Year’s celebration creates positive economic impact
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A jam-packed New Year’s weekend is expected to have gotten downtown Hattiesburg businesses off to a good start to the new year. The annual New Years celebration, “Midnight on Front Street,” brought crowds and revenue to downtown Hattiesburg this past weekend. An...
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum turns back time with ‘sharpest’ exhibit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum made its debut in August 2020. Back then, people were becoming accustomed to staying home for the pandemic. As a result, they had little interest in adventure or whimsy – much less searching for a tiny, secretive museum located in a downtown Hattiesburg alley.
Ford SUV involved in rollover by Jones County church
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mother and daughter were involved in a one-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck occurred on Hwy 184 in front of Eastview Baptist Church at the intersection of Victory Road in the Powers Community. A Ford SUV was...
Waynesboro man arrested after incident at Laurel MDOC Wednesday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man was arrested after allegedly breaking a Mississippi Department of Correction officer’s nose Wednesday morning. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Corrections Department at 1117 W 6th Street around 11 a.m. At the scene, officers learned that 28-year-old...
‘Wild Adventure’ sets off on new Hattiesburg Zoo website
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the new year rolls in, the Hattiesburg Zoo is rolling out a new website. “Our goal was for this new site to be more informative and a one-stop information source for people planning a visit to our zoo,” said Demetric Kelly, director of guest services and retail. “With the click of a button, guests to the site can learn more about our animals, book a sloth experience, gain access to the answers of frequently asked questions or book a birthday party.”
Former Lamar Co. judge becomes executive director at non-profit
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Lamar County circuit clerk judge has made a drastic career change. After announcing he was stepping down from his position in October, Anthony Mozingo is officially the executive director of the non-profit organization, Homes of Hope for Children. “Stepping from being a circuit...
Gas prices in Miss. remain steady in 2023
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new year brings wishes for lower fuel prices in Mississippi. On Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the average price of gas in Mississippi hit $2.81 per gallon, which is 13 cents lower than this time last year. “Down here it’s lovely, I live in Seattle...
Hub City man wanted in residential burglary investigation, according to police
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A warrant has been issued for a Hattiesburg man in an ongoing residential burglary investigation in the Hub City. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 32-year-old Isaiah Booth, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for a residential burglary that happened on Dec. 24, 2022, in the 100 block of North 35th Avenue.
Hattiesburg’s annexation trial to resume in March
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg’s proposed annexation case for three areas in Forrest and Lamar counties is set to continue in the spring. According to Pine Belt News, the case was bifurcated after the 10 day trial turned out to be insufficient time for all sides to lay out their cases. At this time, there […]
Bond denied for Laurel double homicide suspect
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was denied for accused double murder suspect Ronald Buckley Wednesday in Laurel Municipal Court. Buckley was recently extradited from Freemont, Ohio, after being arrested there. He was transported by a private company back to Laurel on Monday, and he is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Hattiesburg Zoo restarts outreach program after two-year hiatus
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A once popular and important part of the Hattiesburg Zoo’s conservation education program is returning to the Pine Belt after COVID brought it to a halt in 2020. The zoo’s outreach program will restart later this month. It is designed for schools, libraries and other...
LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, January 3. The following school districts will be closed: Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast. This list will be updated if other school districts decide to close.
Laurel man charged with 2 counts of murder denied bond Wednesday
Every day, firefighters answer the call to save a life from a burning building, but the danger goes beyond the flames. Crews are often exposed to deadly carcinogens that can cause cancer.
DE Fastlink reaches 10K subscribers
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A company that provides high-speed internet service to rural customers just reached a milestone. DE Fastlink now has 10,000 subscribers. An event celebrating that achievement was held at the headquarters of the Dixie Electric Power Association on Thursday. DE Fastlink began as a pilot project of...
