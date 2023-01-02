HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the new year rolls in, the Hattiesburg Zoo is rolling out a new website. “Our goal was for this new site to be more informative and a one-stop information source for people planning a visit to our zoo,” said Demetric Kelly, director of guest services and retail. “With the click of a button, guests to the site can learn more about our animals, book a sloth experience, gain access to the answers of frequently asked questions or book a birthday party.”

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO