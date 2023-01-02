ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Punch

Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise

The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Shocking revelations of 'pretendian' leave Native community feeling burned

Bear Cunningham — a tattoo artist and co-owner of the queer, Indigenous tattoo and art collective giige — first learned about the term “pretendian” from a former co-owner, whom Cunningham knew at the time as nibiiwakamigkwe. Since at least 2017, nibiiwakamigkwe had claimed to be Indigenous,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ukrainian family finds a new home in Stoughton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family from Ukraine is now making a new life for themselves in Stoughton, escaping the war-torn cities they once called home to find safety in the Madison area. The Poroshkov family’s story, first told through a video created by 13-year-old Melania, details her family’s harrowing...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Winter read recommendations from a few local bookstore folks

January and a good book go hand-in-hand. Especially if you’re trying to get a jumpstart on your 2023 reading goal, the quieter, colder months are most conducive to staying inside with a stack of books. Reading, in general, seems to hit the spot this time of year, but nothing reminds us just how cozy it is to be curled up on the couch like a wintery mystery, Arctic expedition story or a tale of surviving the elements. Think of how much warmer you’ll feel reading about a lone explorer trudging through near-24-hour darkness, deep snow and sub-zero cold. Although, you can always rely on a little escapism in a cozy read or a faraway story — that is, climatically or geographically — to be pretty warming, too.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Madison Gets “Complete Green Streets”

The Madison Common Council met last night for the first council meeting of the new year. Notably, the council adopted a new code of ethics for the behavior of alders towards colleagues, city employees, and members of the public. Also on the Council’s agenda was a plan called Complete Green...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Meet 6 musicians performing at this year’s Wisconsin Fest

In January, several Madison concert venues are hosting the 10th annual Wisconsin Fest, a celebration of local musicians. The event will spotlight nine different music genres across four nights, with Metal Fest, Bluegrass Fest, Folk Fest and more, featuring a diverse group of performers — both musically and personally.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit

Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Dispatch: Multiple agencies responding to Marshall crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire are responding to a crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said. Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound and westbound at Shappe. Dr for a crash.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison plows prepared for expected snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison crews are prepared to head out once snow arrives Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours to treat the city’s roadways. The City of Madison Streets Division said snow could be expected during the evening commute. Thirty-two trucks will be sent out to the city’s main arteries to apply salt and plow, according to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Man steals ATM from lobby of Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. — A man stole an ATM containing an unknown amount of money from the lobby of a hotel on Madison’s far east side early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said. The theft happened at the MainStay Suites hotel in the 5300 block of High Crossing Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. In an incident report, police said the...
MADISON, WI
The Badger Project

Western Dane County’s new state representative will continue serving on county board, but “not indefinitely”

Democrat Mike Bare is the first new face to represent the 80th Assembly District — which includes Middleton, Verona, Oregon and Mount Horeb — in 20 years. In a gerrymandered district designed to be packed with left-leaning voters, lobbyist and Dane County board supervisor Mike Bare easily defeated his Republican opponent in the 2022 election with a whopping 70% of the 43,000 votes cast. Bare will replace the retiring state Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb), who represented the 80th Assembly District for the past two decades. The district includes Mount Horeb, Verona, Belleville, New Glarus, and parts of Middleton.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Steven “Steve” Daniel Seiler

Steven Daniel Seiler, age 66, formerly of Reedsburg, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Necedah, on January 3, 2023. Steve was born on September 1, 1956, in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Daniel John Seiler and Anna Mae (Anstice) Seiler. Steve enjoyed bowling, cards, Yahtzee, going out to...
NECEDAH, WI
nbc15.com

Verona middle school principal hit and killed by car on morning walk

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - School communities are grieving after Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning. In a letter sent out to Verona Area School District families, it read that Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died after being struck by a vehicle while out on a morning walk near her home in Fitchburg.
FITCHBURG, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Kleven remembered as a ‘humble’ servant

Jacob Kleven was remembered as a humble servant with a mission to help, whether it was his work with his church - including six years spent running preschools in Africa - or more recently, feeding hundreds of area schoolchildren. Kleven, 45, died during the stormy night of Friday, Dec. 23...
STOUGHTON, WI

