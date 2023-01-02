Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
Punch
Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise
The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
Channel 3000
Traveler Throwback Thursday: Madison’s last telegraph office closes
MADISON, Wis. — This week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday revisits Madison’s last telegraph office as it closed its doors for the final time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
captimes.com
Shocking revelations of 'pretendian' leave Native community feeling burned
Bear Cunningham — a tattoo artist and co-owner of the queer, Indigenous tattoo and art collective giige — first learned about the term “pretendian” from a former co-owner, whom Cunningham knew at the time as nibiiwakamigkwe. Since at least 2017, nibiiwakamigkwe had claimed to be Indigenous,...
Madison woman awakens to find stranger sleeping on her couch
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman was greeted by an unexpected sight Friday night. Police said the woman walked out of her bedroom at around 10:25 p.m. to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were called to the apartment. The 67-year-old man was allegedly intoxicated and was still sleeping when officers arrived. He was arrested and...
nbc15.com
Ukrainian family finds a new home in Stoughton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family from Ukraine is now making a new life for themselves in Stoughton, escaping the war-torn cities they once called home to find safety in the Madison area. The Poroshkov family’s story, first told through a video created by 13-year-old Melania, details her family’s harrowing...
Channel 3000
Winter read recommendations from a few local bookstore folks
January and a good book go hand-in-hand. Especially if you’re trying to get a jumpstart on your 2023 reading goal, the quieter, colder months are most conducive to staying inside with a stack of books. Reading, in general, seems to hit the spot this time of year, but nothing reminds us just how cozy it is to be curled up on the couch like a wintery mystery, Arctic expedition story or a tale of surviving the elements. Think of how much warmer you’ll feel reading about a lone explorer trudging through near-24-hour darkness, deep snow and sub-zero cold. Although, you can always rely on a little escapism in a cozy read or a faraway story — that is, climatically or geographically — to be pretty warming, too.
Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar
MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police. The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into some kind of fight with multiple other customers at the business....
Wisconsin Woman Charged For Repeatedly Poisoning Husband Of Five Months
She allegedly poisoned his morning coffee.
wortfm.org
Madison Gets “Complete Green Streets”
The Madison Common Council met last night for the first council meeting of the new year. Notably, the council adopted a new code of ethics for the behavior of alders towards colleagues, city employees, and members of the public. Also on the Council’s agenda was a plan called Complete Green...
nbc15.com
MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
Channel 3000
Meet 6 musicians performing at this year’s Wisconsin Fest
In January, several Madison concert venues are hosting the 10th annual Wisconsin Fest, a celebration of local musicians. The event will spotlight nine different music genres across four nights, with Metal Fest, Bluegrass Fest, Folk Fest and more, featuring a diverse group of performers — both musically and personally.
CBS 58
Light snow possible Thursday as we fall into a snow deficit
Southeast Wisconsin has seen a few light snow events so far this season mainly at the end of November through December but nothing super big - at least not area wide. Currently Milwaukee has seen 7.1" of snow for the season through the first few days of January. That total is similar to the season-to-date total Milwaukee had last winter as well. But both of those totals are about half of the average season-to-date snowfall which is over 14".
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Dispatch: Multiple agencies responding to Marshall crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire are responding to a crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said. Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound and westbound at Shappe. Dr for a crash.
nbc15.com
Madison plows prepared for expected snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison crews are prepared to head out once snow arrives Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours to treat the city’s roadways. The City of Madison Streets Division said snow could be expected during the evening commute. Thirty-two trucks will be sent out to the city’s main arteries to apply salt and plow, according to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
Police: Man steals ATM from lobby of Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. — A man stole an ATM containing an unknown amount of money from the lobby of a hotel on Madison’s far east side early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said. The theft happened at the MainStay Suites hotel in the 5300 block of High Crossing Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. In an incident report, police said the...
Western Dane County’s new state representative will continue serving on county board, but “not indefinitely”
Democrat Mike Bare is the first new face to represent the 80th Assembly District — which includes Middleton, Verona, Oregon and Mount Horeb — in 20 years. In a gerrymandered district designed to be packed with left-leaning voters, lobbyist and Dane County board supervisor Mike Bare easily defeated his Republican opponent in the 2022 election with a whopping 70% of the 43,000 votes cast. Bare will replace the retiring state Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb), who represented the 80th Assembly District for the past two decades. The district includes Mount Horeb, Verona, Belleville, New Glarus, and parts of Middleton.
Channel 3000
Steven “Steve” Daniel Seiler
Steven Daniel Seiler, age 66, formerly of Reedsburg, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Necedah, on January 3, 2023. Steve was born on September 1, 1956, in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Daniel John Seiler and Anna Mae (Anstice) Seiler. Steve enjoyed bowling, cards, Yahtzee, going out to...
Madison woman accused of stealing food and tips, hitting restaurant owner
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman on Saturday after they said she hit and injured a restaurant owner on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the restaurant in the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road at around 11 p.m. The restaurant owner said the woman tried to steal another customer’s food, and took money from the...
nbc15.com
Verona middle school principal hit and killed by car on morning walk
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - School communities are grieving after Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning. In a letter sent out to Verona Area School District families, it read that Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died after being struck by a vehicle while out on a morning walk near her home in Fitchburg.
stoughtonnews.com
Kleven remembered as a ‘humble’ servant
Jacob Kleven was remembered as a humble servant with a mission to help, whether it was his work with his church - including six years spent running preschools in Africa - or more recently, feeding hundreds of area schoolchildren. Kleven, 45, died during the stormy night of Friday, Dec. 23...
