Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Area nonprofit says human trafficking a problem even in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An area nonprofit organization wants East Texans to know that human trafficking doesn’t just happen somewhere else, it can happen here as well. With January designated as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, The Family Crisis Center of East Texas wants to make East Texans aware of what can happen.
Break-ins and bailouts; residents in Texas border communities impacted by crime as illegal alien surge continues
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)Photo byTexas DPS. Reports of crimes committed by illegal aliens on private property in Texas border communities are nothing new unfortunately, and there were two incidents of particular concern that occurred in or near Kinney County this past week – a vehicle pursuit ending in a bailout, and an attempted break-in on a ranch.
Texas State Rep. Cody Harris to propose bill letting parents adopt without disclosing guns
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Representative Cody Harris is headed to Austin for the start of the 88th legislative session and will be presenting some bills that are close to his heart. “My wife and I were foster parents,” said State Rep. Cody Harris, District 8. State representative Cody Harris and his wife are foster parents […]
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas may cut ties with huge hospital system
Blue Cross Blue Shield is the insurance provider for state employees.
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Fugitives from Rio Grande Valley, West Texas and Northeast Texas Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests.
Governor Abbott: ‘Texas cannot allow violent criminals who jeopardize public safety back into our communities’
AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan. The letter focused on the need for legislative action during the 88th Legislative Session to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. The letter also requested prioritizing their arrest and apprehension....
hppr.org
Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds
Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
keranews.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
Check out this list of personalized Texas license plates denied in 2022
TEXAS, USA — Thousands of personalized Texas license plates were rejected in 2022, according to data from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV). The department reported that in the first 10 months of the year, more than 5,000 personalized plates were turned down. As a result, license plates like "MAMACIT@," "H0TM355," and "BYE@H8RZ" won't be seen on the road.
towntalkradio.com
FEMA indicates Terry County among other counties in Texas faces the greatest risk of disaster
Natural disasters can strike anywhere however, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others like Lubbock County and Terry County. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood, or other calamities, such as winter weather?
North Texas area has 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since February 2022
DALLAS — As certain countries have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight uptick in hospitalizations across the area. Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
Health leaders urge people to be mindful around crowds as illnesses spread
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – COVID-19, influenza, RSV, and even an increase in strep throat cases are making many North Texans sick right now. Health leaders urge you to be mindful when you're around crowds of people—because it takes just one person to get a group sick. Doctors said it's because many people gathered with loved ones during the holidays—and let our guards down around crowds and urge all of us to be cautious. But this year is different. "COVID, a year ago we were talking about hundreds of cases admitted in the hospital, and today we're at about 30," said Dr. Joseph Chang, chief...
wufe967.com
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant stole a road roller from private ranch in Texas and drove off with the vehicle until it ran out of fuel. Per Fox News’ Bill Melugin, the suspect snuck through the brush on a private ranch in Kinney County – which sits along the Texas-Mexico border – and stole the road roller.
Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest
TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
myfoxzone.com
North Texas county bans TikTok for government devices
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — People who work for Collin County will no longer be allowed to have TikTok on their government-issued devices. In their Dec. 12 meeting, Collin County commissioners agreed to ban the video-based app on the county network and county devices. This move came days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban TikTok on government-issued devices in early December, citing the threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to U.S. information and infrastructure.
KSAT 12
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
myfoxzone.com
Missouri governor does not grant clemency, first openly transgender death row inmate to be executed
ST. LOUIS — On the morning of her scheduled execution, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson denied clemency for Amber McLaughlin. She will be the first openly transgender death row inmate executed by the state of Missouri and the first in the United States. In a news release, the governor's Office...
FDA now allows pharmacies to distribute abortion pills directly to patients
HOUSTON, Texas — For the first time, the FDA is now allowing certified pharmacies to distribute abortion pills directly to patients. And while abortion in any form remains mostly banned in Texas, it should make access to abortion medication a little easier in other states. Since being approved more...
Comments / 2