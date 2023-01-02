If you’re still somehow in one piece after watching that, congratulations. The Syracuse Orange and Louisville Cardinals played one of the messiest and inefficient games of the season with 36 combined turnovers. Syracuse had to make up for rebounding woes with trips to the free throw line, and in the end it was some aggressiveness at the basket and some hero shots from Joe Girard. That gave the Orange the slight edge needed to win 70-69 over the Cardinals.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO