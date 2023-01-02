Jeremy Renner's Net Worth In 2023 From 'Avengers,' 'Hawkeye,' 'Mayor of Kingstown' and More

Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jeremy Renner's net worth is more in line with Kate Bishop's than with Clint Barton's.

The Hawkeye star has raked in serious cash as an Avenger, which enables him to dabble in other projects than may not be as lucrative, but that he finds personally satisfying.

The star told Parade that working is always a blessing, but especially on Mayor of Kingstown, which was his first time leading a TV series.

"It's the same thing as film, but it was a lot! It was just a lot! I was blessed to work, but it was a big learning curve," he said. "It’s every day and it’s relentless. It just does not stop. It felt like it was all on me, because I guess it is in some ways, but that isn't because there aren’t amazing other cast members."

That relentless hard work took Renner from rationing ramen noodles to riches. Find out Jeremy Renner's net worth and how he earned it.

How did Jeremy Renner get into acting?

Jeremy Renner grew up in Modesto, California, and attended Modesto Junior College, where he took an acting class as an elective while majoring in criminology and computer science. He caught the acting bug pretty quickly at that point.

While working as an actor in theater and modeling before hitting it big, Renner worked as a makeup artist in the local mall to make ends meet. During this period, he had first big screen role in National Lampoon's Senior Trip in 1995 as well as guest appearances in shows like CSI and Angel.

Renner's breakout role was as the titular murderer Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer in 2002, earning him an Independent Spirit Award. However, it wasn't until six years later with 2008's The Hurt Locker that Renner became a household name.

What is Jeremy Renner's net worth in 2023?

Jeremy Renner's net worth is estimated at a whopping $80 million. That's a result not just of his work as an actor, but also from his lucrative real estate dealings.

What kind of car does Jeremy Renner drive?

Renner has a fleet of more than 200 cars, including a Porsche Carrera and a Tesla Model S that he drives frequently. Also in his collection are 30 firetrucks (seriously!), several school buses, vans and more. He'll show off his collection, as well as the work he put into restoring the vehicles, in the Disney+ series Rennervations, coming sometime in 2023.

How much is Hawkeye worth?

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in "Avengers" Marvel Studios/Disney

If by Hawkeye you mean the actor who plays Clint Barton, Renner is worth about $80 million.

Who is the highest-paid Marvel actor?

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Captain America, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk in Marvel Studios' "The Avengers" in 2012 Marvel Studios/Disney

The highest-paid Marvel actor of the original Avengers cast is by far Robert Downey Jr., who commanded a whopping $75 million salary and fought for raises for his castmates as well. He's followed by Scarlett Johansson at an estimated $20 million, plus box office bonuses. In terms of current Marvel stars, Chris Hemsworth is the highest-paid with a $20 million salary per film as Thor.

What is Jeremy Renner's salary?

Renner's salary per year varies depending on what projects he's working on, as does his salary per movie. For Marvel films, he's so far capped out at about $15 million, likely not including box office bonuses, to play Hawkeye. In terms of his annual salary, Renner averages at about $6 million per year.

How much did Jeremy Renner make for Avengers?

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in "Avengers: Endgame" Marvel Studios/Disney

For the first Avengers, Renner reportedly made $3 million to play Hawkeye. He doubled his salary for Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2014 to $6 million, then to $15 million for Avengers: Endgame. He did not appear in Avengers: Infinity War.

How much did Jeremy Renner get paid for Hawkeye?

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in "Hawkeye" on Disney+ Marvel Studios/Disney

Renner's salary for the Disney+ series Hawkeye isn't publicly known. That said, he had a significantly (obviously) larger role in the series than he did in any of the Avengers films, so he likely made at least $15 million, as he did for Avengers: Endgame, but may have had a bigger upfront salary for the show. Why? Because there aren't box office bonuses for a streaming TV series.

How much did Jeremy Renner make for Dahmer?

Jeremy Renner as Jeffrey Dahmer in "Dahmer" Blockbuster Films

Renner's salary for Dahmer hasn't been publicly reported, but he's made it clear that he struggled financially before becoming a regular working actor (and Avenger). In an interview with Men's Health, Renner recalled having no electricity, water or gas in his studio apartment and living off of a $10 monthly food budget that mostly consisted of ramen packets and the occasional McDonald's burger if there was a discount.

"I always thought, At least I'm doing a job that I love," Renner said. "I'm glad I'm not doing a job just for a paycheck. That'd be f**king miserable. And most people are."

How much did Jeremy Renner make for Mayor of Kingstown?

Kyle Chandler and Jeremy Renner in "Mayor of Kingstown" Emerson Miller ViacomCBS

Renner's Mayor of Kingstown salary isn't publicly known, but Taylor Sheridan pays his lead actors handsomely. Knowing that stars like Kevin Costner and Sylvester Stallone make around $1 million per episode of their respective Paramount+ series, Renner likely earns around the same ballpark salary for Mayor of Kingstown as well.

How much did Jeremy Renner get paid for Thor?

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in "Thor" Marvel Studios/Disney

Renner made his Marvel debut in Thor in 2011. Seeing as he earned $3 million for Avengers in 2012, it's likely he earned around six figures for his Marvel debut, much like the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes did in their first performances.

How much did Jeremy Renner make for Wind River?

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner in "Wind River" STX Entertainment

Renner co-starred with fellow Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen in Wind River, a 2017 independent film. His salary isn't publicly known, but he made it clear that the film was a passion project, not a paycheck.

“That’s the most gratifying thing,” he previously told IndieWire. “That movie gets made because Lizzy and I are Avengers, which helps us get the smaller movies made. This is an important, emotional movie, and hopeful and thoughtful. Big movies allow little ones to get made.”

