wtoc.com
Oy Vey 5K happening this Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If running was on your list of New Year’s resolutions... you could get an early gauge of where you stand by running a 5K this weekend. And hopefully it won’t have you saying “Oy Vey” when you finish. But that is the...
wtoc.com
Coats collected staying to help those in our community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter coats are now going to kids in need. WTOC help fill up the Canady’s Heating and Air van with coats you donated. The coats will help keep families right here in our community warm. We want to thank everyone who donated for making this...
Hinesville to host winter back-to-school supply drive
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other […]
wtoc.com
Upcoming events in Pooler for 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has some big events coming to the city this year. And the chamber of commerce wants to make sure you can take full advantage of what they have to offer. Today i’m joined by Courtney Rawlins, the Executive Director for the Pooler...
wtoc.com
How to make shrimp & grits
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ephrim Edwards calls himself “The Bald Chef.”. The personal chef and caterer from Savannah is steadily building his clientele in Savannah - and also uses his business to support those less fortunate than him. He is in the kitchen showing us how to make shrimp...
wtoc.com
Special groundbreaking in Garden City for Habitat for Humanity
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - “Build Homes, Community and Hope” - that’s the motto for the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. They’re on a mission to secure safe and affordable housing for low-income working families looking to achieve their goals to homeownership. A special groundbreaking in...
wtoc.com
Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you haven’t started your resolution of getting active outdoors you have a chance this weekend. The 11th Annual Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run is this weekend, and here to tell us all about it is Betty Youles who is the chair for this year’s event.
wtoc.com
How to maintain fitness goals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Committing to a sustainable workout is the key to success when striving for optimal physical full body wellness. Thankfully the experts at Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers have a plan to get you on track, whether through physical rehabilitation or simply maintaining fitness goals. Here’s some helpful tips.
wtoc.com
Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
wtoc.com
Memorial health doctor recommending booster shot ahead of new COVID variant
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Health experts are watching out for a new coronavirus variant. Memorial health internal medicine physician Tim Connelly says with the fast-moving strain, it’s a good idea to go ahead and get that booster shot if you haven’t already. “People that received the original vaccine...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS Choice Program applications opening soon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you missed the deadline for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program last year or your student wasn’t interested until now. good news!. Students can begin applying for the next school year very soon. The school district has 26 programs for students...
wtoc.com
Hate Ends Now: Cattle car exhibit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holocaust Remembrance Day is coming up later this month, but starting Wednesday, you can take a journey back to that time. The Hate Ends Now Tour will be in Savannah for the next several days and give visitors an immersive exhibit back in time. Here is...
wtoc.com
The newest old house in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hills-Galloway House looks like a perfect fit here in Savannah. “Pretty much the original building is completely intact,” says the home’s owner Peter Galloway. It’s a home full of history. “The rafters are original...you have huge HL hinges they’re from about 1720...the...
wtoc.com
Dave & Buster’s petitioning to come to Pooler Tanger Outlets
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Dave and Busters is petitioning the city of Pooler to open up a location at Tanger Outlets. If approved, they would be located next to the Candy/Ice Cream store close to the old Johnny Rockets. According to Councilwoman Karen Williams post to Facebook, they would build...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Megasite will be one of the most transformative projects in Savannah, CEO of SEDA says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Economic Development Authority held its annual yearly meeting to discuss the accomplishments of 2022. The partnership with the Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the Bryan County Megasite was at the top of the list. The president and CEO of SEDA says this project will be...
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Ashleigh McClune
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new year, and a new top teacher to present. This week’s WTOC Top Teacher says she was inspired by one of her former teachers to have a career in the classroom. Ashleigh McClune is all dressed up to help her 3rd grade students...
wtoc.com
‘This is gonna be a thoughtful process:’ Historic Savannah continues work on restoring Virginia Jackson Kiah House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Preservation efforts are underway for the Virginia Jackson Kiah House. Her home served as an art museum during segregation and Historic Savannah has plans to restore it after the home fell into disrepair. What’s it going to be? That’s a question many people have been asking....
wtoc.com
Georgia Farm Service Agency director visits Ottawa Farms, talks to local producers
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The director of of Georgia’s Farm Service Agency with the Department of Agriculture visited Ottawa Farms today to talk to local producers in Chatham County. The director says they serve every farmer and wants to know what the agency can do to help them.
wtoc.com
Suspect potentially connected to Florida double-murder arrested in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman has been arrested in connection to a murder in Florida. Vickie Williams was taken to the Chatham County jail on a hold to be taken to Lake County, Florida after being arrested by a Savanah Police Department officer. Staff at the Chatham County...
wtoc.com
Department of Juvenile Justice holds career fair in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice had a career fair today. The department is hiring for correctional officers, teachers, and food service workers. The director of the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center explains who they’re looking to hire. “Looking for positive roll models for the...
