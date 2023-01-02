ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtoc.com

Oy Vey 5K happening this Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If running was on your list of New Year’s resolutions... you could get an early gauge of where you stand by running a 5K this weekend. And hopefully it won’t have you saying “Oy Vey” when you finish. But that is the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Coats collected staying to help those in our community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter coats are now going to kids in need. WTOC help fill up the Canady’s Heating and Air van with coats you donated. The coats will help keep families right here in our community warm. We want to thank everyone who donated for making this...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville to host winter back-to-school supply drive

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other […]
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Upcoming events in Pooler for 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has some big events coming to the city this year. And the chamber of commerce wants to make sure you can take full advantage of what they have to offer. Today i’m joined by Courtney Rawlins, the Executive Director for the Pooler...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

How to make shrimp & grits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ephrim Edwards calls himself “The Bald Chef.”. The personal chef and caterer from Savannah is steadily building his clientele in Savannah - and also uses his business to support those less fortunate than him. He is in the kitchen showing us how to make shrimp...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Special groundbreaking in Garden City for Habitat for Humanity

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - “Build Homes, Community and Hope” - that’s the motto for the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. They’re on a mission to secure safe and affordable housing for low-income working families looking to achieve their goals to homeownership. A special groundbreaking in...
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you haven’t started your resolution of getting active outdoors you have a chance this weekend. The 11th Annual Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run is this weekend, and here to tell us all about it is Betty Youles who is the chair for this year’s event.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to maintain fitness goals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Committing to a sustainable workout is the key to success when striving for optimal physical full body wellness. Thankfully the experts at Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers have a plan to get you on track, whether through physical rehabilitation or simply maintaining fitness goals. Here’s some helpful tips.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS Choice Program applications opening soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you missed the deadline for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program last year or your student wasn’t interested until now. good news!. Students can begin applying for the next school year very soon. The school district has 26 programs for students...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hate Ends Now: Cattle car exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holocaust Remembrance Day is coming up later this month, but starting Wednesday, you can take a journey back to that time. The Hate Ends Now Tour will be in Savannah for the next several days and give visitors an immersive exhibit back in time. Here is...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

The newest old house in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hills-Galloway House looks like a perfect fit here in Savannah. “Pretty much the original building is completely intact,” says the home’s owner Peter Galloway. It’s a home full of history. “The rafters are original...you have huge HL hinges they’re from about 1720...the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Dave & Buster’s petitioning to come to Pooler Tanger Outlets

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Dave and Busters is petitioning the city of Pooler to open up a location at Tanger Outlets. If approved, they would be located next to the Candy/Ice Cream store close to the old Johnny Rockets. According to Councilwoman Karen Williams post to Facebook, they would build...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Top Teacher: Ashleigh McClune

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new year, and a new top teacher to present. This week’s WTOC Top Teacher says she was inspired by one of her former teachers to have a career in the classroom. Ashleigh McClune is all dressed up to help her 3rd grade students...
wtoc.com

Department of Juvenile Justice holds career fair in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice had a career fair today. The department is hiring for correctional officers, teachers, and food service workers. The director of the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center explains who they’re looking to hire. “Looking for positive roll models for the...
SAVANNAH, GA

