Lions taking on Packers in Green Bay for Sunday Night Football

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - A lot is at stake for the Sunday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

Not only will it be the last regular season game, as announced by the NFL on Monday, but it will determine if the Lions have a chance to make it to the playoffs.

The Lions (8-8) will have a shot if they manage to beat the Packers (8-8) at Lambeau Field; however, it will not be enough to seal the deal. Detroit will also need the Seahawks to lose against the Rams.

Sunday night's game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

The victory will be the first time the team made it to the playoffs since 2016.

Because Seattle plays before Detroit, the Lions will know prior to the kickoff if they are fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Seattle's win over the Lions back in Week 4 puts the team as the tie-breaker over Detroit, showing how much the Lions will need a win and loss to make the postseason. But a win for the Packers will automatically seal their spot in the NFC Wild Card.

The Lions welcomed a 41-10 win on New Year's Day against the Bears following a 23-37 loss against the Panthers on Christmas Eve.

