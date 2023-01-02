ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Bills provide update on Damar Hamlin, says condition is moving in a positive direction

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. In an update Wednesday afternoon, the Bills tweeted that Hamlin is still in the ICU in critical condition, with signs of improvement. "He is expected to remain under intensive...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'You won the game of life': UC physicians say Damar Hamlin showing substantial progress

Damar Hamlin updateUC health officials to give update on Damar Hamlin >> https://bit.ly/3GEOMfTPosted by FOX19 on Thursday, January 5, 2023 Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is making a comeback, according to University of Cincinnati Medical Center physicians. Citing a number of medical improvements since Hamlin collapsed Monday night at Paycor Stadium, Dr. Timothy Pritts...
WCPO

'I'm in a good place': Tee Higgins speaks for first time since MNF, in contact with Damar Hamlin's mom

CINCINNATI — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he's "in a good place" following a positive update on Damar Hamlin's health. Higgins was the last person to have contact with Hamlin before he went into cardiac arrest. While the Buffalo Bills safety is still in critical condition at UC Medical Center, doctors said Hamlin is awake and his neurological function is intact. He has been able to hold and grip his family's hands and communicate with doctors through writing.
WCPO

Willie Anderson among 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

CINCINNATI — Bengals great Willie Anderson is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023. The Bengals Ring of Honor member joins DeMarcus Ware, Darrelle Revis, Reggie Wayne and more as the modern-era player finalists chosen from a group of 129 nominees. Drafted 10th overall...
WCPO

Fake Damar Hamlin fundraisers popping up online

CINCINNATI — The outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin has been something we have never seen before. People all over the country are praying for the injured Buffalo Bills safety, and asking how they can help his charity or his family. But fake fundraisers are popping up online, according...
Daily Independent

Thursday's Sports In Brief

FOOTBALL ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac
WCPO

Will fans get refunds for bets made on Bengals-Bills game?

CINCINNATI — In the aftermath of the suspended Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game, all thoughts were immediately for Damar Hamlin, his family, and fellow Bills players. You can get the latest updates on his condition by clicking here. The game was the first chance thousands of Ohioans had to legally...
