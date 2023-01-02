City Grant Program: Application process opens

The City of St. Helens has opened its 2023 community grant application process.

Local non-profit organizations that serve the St. Helens community are encouraged to apply for grant funds offered by the City of St. Helens.

The St. Helens City Council recognizes the value that non-profit organizations provide to the St. Helens community. This grant process provides a way for the City of St. Helens to support local organizations in their missions to assist the community.

The City opens this grant process once a year. To qualify for grant funds, the applicant must be a non-profit organization that serves the St. Helens community.

The Council’s budget for community grants is limited this round and requests for small grants (under $500) will be considered based on need and impact on St. Helens residents. It is possible that not all requests will be awarded grant funds.

Grants do not have to be paid back to the City. There is no matching requirement, but the ability to leverage other funds or show in-kind donations is strongly encouraged.

The grant application is available on the City’s website at www.sthelensoregon.gov/forms. Applications are due by Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 5 p.m.

The St. Helens City Council will review applications in February, and award notifications will be made following the Council’s review.

If you have questions about the grant process, contact City Recorder Kathy Payne at kpayne@sthelensoregon.gov or call 503-366-8217.