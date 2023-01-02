Yes the RF made some bad choices but so did Harry. When your a bachelor you can live on your female family members property. They love you, the care for you. But when you marry you can't bring another woman into that situation. Things change. It's not HER home she is a guest. Any attempt she makes to change things will be met with hostility. To make matters worse he's a ROYAL. Everything he has done all his life he has had to ask permission. First from grandmother, then father and eventually brother the future King. Harry should have gotten them a separate residence before they got married. Nothing attached to the royal family. Then he should have thought about his life and what he wanted. Once William started to have children his days as Spare were over. Now he is nothing. Just a lower level royal with a wife his family, the media and the public didn't really like. Then to make thing worse be brought a children into it.
Why can’t you and Meghan just shut up! Especially if you want to reconnect!! Instead your both doing everything you can to tear the family apart so your words ring very false. Stop and live your life now In America and I’d cancel that dam book because your both lookin mighty vengeful
Related
Meghan Markle Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About That ‘Leaked’ Letter To Her Father: ‘It Was Suggested By The Queen And Charles’
Prince William & Kate Middleton Have Reportedly Developed a Sly Way of Keeping Up With the Netflix Docuseries — Without Actually Watching
Prince Harry Will Be King, Astrologist Predicts – but Not of England
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Bizarre Meghan Markle Moment in Netflix Docuseries
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
There’s 1 Bombshell Prince Harry Won’t Reveal in His New Book, According to Royal Commentator
‘Why are you trying to ruin it?’ Meghan Markle defends her ‘six-figure’ baby shower
Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Kate Middleton Blasts Harry & Meghan Following Netflix Doc: You Betrayed Me!
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were ‘In a State of Panic’ During Their ‘Freedom Flight’: ‘They Felt Exposed’
Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Snubbed’ the Rest of the Royals Before Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Because They Were ‘Frustrated,’ Expert Says
Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc
Prince William and Kate Middleton Sending Christmas Gifts to Archie and Lilibet But Not Prince Harry and Meghan, Commentator Shares
Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice Debunk Meghan Markle’s Claim on Christmas Day
Kate Has ‘Stack of Receipts’ To Counter Harry and Meghan’s Doc: ‘Hell-Bent’ On Tell-All Interview
Queen Elizabeth II Once Asked Sarah Ferguson ‘Why On Earth’ Would She Marry Prince Andrew
E! News
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 7