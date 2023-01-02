Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Reports: Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State basketball: Late turnover dooms Buckeyes
Stop me if you’ve heard this before; the Ohio State Buckeyes lost on a late last-second play against the number one team in the country. This time, it was the Ohio State basketball team after they held a lead late in the game. They threw the ball away and lost it.
Eleven Warriors
Moms Always Know Best, Marvin Harrison Jr. Holds Himself to a High Standard and Ohio State Has Made Great Calls in Its CFP History
When JK Johnson entered the transfer portal Tuesday, it looked as if the day was headed for a bleak end. But then Ohio State delivered a BOOM. Please welcome Ja'Had Carter as the newest member of Buckeye Nation. Let's have a good Wednesday, shall we?. MOM KNOWS BEST. Jackie Ruggles...
Ohio State’s defensive back room is still paying for the recruiting sins of past coaching failures
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s defense has had one glaring weakness all season, and it seems to keep following it into almost every season since Ryan Day took over the program, even though he did nothing to cause it. Day inherited a team with a defensive back room on the...
saturdaytradition.com
Niko Palazeti, assistant strength coach at Ohio State, confirms departure from Buckeyes
Niko Palazeti is leaving Ohio State, the Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning for the Buckeyes announced Wednesday morning. In a statement published on Twitter, Palazeti called coaching at Ohio State the “privilege of a lifetime.” He went on to thank AD Gene Smith, head coach Ryan Day and the rest of the strength staff.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State veteran enters transfer portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes officially ended their 2022 football season with a Peach Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. And as a result, one of the team’s longtime, veteran players is ending his Buckeye career as it looks like he will finish his career elsewhere.
Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top ACC Transfer
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a major transfer in this year's class. Former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter announced his transfer decision on Tuesday, joining Ryan Day's program as a highly-touted addition. Carter announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. Carter was an immediate-impact DB for Syracuse as a...
Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed
College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
Two victims expected to survive separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
