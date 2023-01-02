ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 71

Andy King
3d ago

This is so good to hear, with Hopps help just maybe Ward will be charged with her part into this crime ✔️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Frankly
2d ago

Justice is coming and the Arizona population demands accountability. Arizona citizens are much smarter than the mega crowd would give them credit.

ksn truth over lies
3d ago

Yay! I wrote to Brnovich repeatedly asking for him to investigate the AZ false electors! He never responded.

arizonasuntimes.com

Abe Hamadeh and RNC File Motion for New Trial Based on Additional Evidence of Voter Disenfranchisement

Republican Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh is not giving up contesting the election which went to Democrat Kris Mayes by just 280 votes. His first lawsuit challenging the results was dismissed as premature, his second was thrown out by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen for not showing there were enough problematic votes to change the election, but on Tuesday Hamadeh and the RNC, along with two individuals, filed a motion for a new trial, based on additional evidence of voter disenfranchisement. Hundreds of uncounted ballots were recently found in Pinal County.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inagural events

Attorney General Kris Mayes visited Good Morning Arizona to talk about her expectations for the AG's office. The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Fight over the House Speaker on Tuesday goes...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona political experts react to latest House speaker votes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second straight day, Republicans could not agree on who should become speaker of the House. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218 votes after the sixth round of voting. “Washington’s broken,” Arizona Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ 04) said. “We’re the last ones to know.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker

Director positions at three Arizona agencies are vacant as Gov. Katie Hobbs' team works to fill those openings. Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inaugural events. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hobbs has an incomplete list of donors on a government website for her inaugural events, and some organizations...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Interview: Public education and housing issues top Hobbs’ priorities for first session

The 2023 legislative session is set to start next week and will usher in a new era of divided government, with the governor’s office occupied by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and the legislative chambers both controlled by Republican majorities. On Jan. 5, Hobbs will deliver her inaugural address. On Jan. 9, she’ll deliver the state of the state address to open the 2023 legislative session. Hobbs sat down with the Arizona Capitol Times on Wednesday to talk about her goals for the upcoming session. The following interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

'Arizona Horizon' host Ted Simons on why candidate debates matter

The issue of debates became a big one over the course of Arizona's midterm elections. The Republican gubernatorial primary debate went viral for a number of contentious exchanges. And then, of course, then candidate Katie Hobbs declined to debate GOP nominee Kari Lake in the general election — in part, citing the primary debate as a reason for not taking part.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Katie Hobbs talks first priorities after taking office

Scottsdale fitness brand says 'Earn Your Booze!' with new app and brew. Part one of Jamie's Local Love features Arizona-based lifestyle brand Earn It All, its new fitness app and brew, and how you can Earn Your Booze!. A look into ASU's microchip development program. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning the election because of Pinal County’s recount discrepancy

Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning his loss, saying that issues revealed by the recount in one county put the whole election in question.  Late Tuesday, Hamadeh filed a motion for a new trial in Mohave County Superior Court, arguing that the recount discrepancy in Pinal County is sufficient grounds for a renewed investigation […] The post Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning the election because of Pinal County’s recount discrepancy appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
West Valley View

Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Announces Retirement After Not Being Retained by Hobbs Administration

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Director Colonel Heston Silbert announced Tuesday that he would retire from his position effective Friday. “I am announcing my retirement from the Department of Public Safety effective Friday, January 6, 2023. It has been an honor of a lifetime to have served the men and women of the Department of Public Safety, and the citizens of this great state. As Director I observed firsthand the selflessness, dedication, and bravery of our Arizona State Troopers and professional staff,” Silbert said. “I would like to thank Governor Ducey for his support and faith in me.”
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Groups challenge AZ lawmakers to focus on conservation, environmental justice

A coalition of groups gathered at the state capital Tuesday to call attention to environmental quality issues. This comes ahead of the new legislative session, which begins next week. The groups represent a cross-section of Arizona nonprofits promoting clean energy, conservation and environmental justice. Although federal agencies call the shots...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona sues thyroid prescription drug manufacturer for consumer fraud

PHOENIX — In one of his last actions before leaving office, Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a civil complaint against a local thyroid drug tablet manufacturer last week for allegedly misleading customers. The civil complaint filed in Maricopa Superior Court accuses RLC Labs of deceiving consumers about the potency...
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

