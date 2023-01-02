ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Jefferson County EMA preparing for severe weather Tuesday

By Chloe Vincente
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — With the potential for severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday , Jefferson County EMA urges residents to stay weather aware, even in the winter.

“Our severe weather season is really October through May, so it is not uncommon for us to see severe weather and tornadoes in the cooler months,” said Emergency Management Officer Melissa Sizemore.

It’s been nearly two years since an EF-3 tornado tore through Fultondale. Sizemore said the January severe weather event, which happened overnight, taught them a lot about their operations’ accomplishments.

“We still implement everything that we did there today because it had worked so well and the response was so successful on our end between ourselves, the City of Fultondale and Fultondale Fire Department,” Sizemore explained.

Those who assisted with Fultondale County Fire & Rescue haven’t forgotten the severe storm. Lieutenant Jerry Sanders told CBS 42 that the team will be watching Tuesday’s forecast closely.

“I think when something like that happens to your city everyone is more aware of it,” Sanders said. “We’re going to be more heightened senses as far as wrecks, possible downed trees, possible tornadoes.”

You can use this link from the Jefferson County EMA to check when storm shelters are open.

Related
wbrc.com

Four tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed four tornadoes across the state in the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe weather. The NWS confirmed EF2 damage in northern Elmore County near Jordan Lake. EF1 damage has been identified in three locations, including a track from northern...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Severe storms tear through homes in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday evening’s storms ripped through multiple homes around Lay Lake in Chilton County, tearing off roofs, collapsing boat houses and snapping trees and power lines in two. Extensive debris has temporarily turned the lake’s water brown. The National Weather Service is now investigating what kind of weather event caused the […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Flooding blocking off section of Valleydale Road

SHELBY, Ala. — Consistent rain in Shelby County is causing water buildup on Valleydale Road in front of Inverness Elementary. The school has delayed the start of classes for two hours. The two lanes heading towards U.S. 280 are blocked off. This is a developing story.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage

Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms

At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

List of storm shelters open in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — With Central Alabamians bracing for possible severe weather impact Tuesday, several towns across Shelby County have announced storm shelter openings. Here is a list of shelters that are currently open across Shelby County: Calera Chelsea Columbiana Dogwood/Underwood-Petersville Harpersville Montevallo Pelham Vandiver Westover For more information about each storm shelter, you can […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
CENTREVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Be weather aware: Severe weather expected for Shelby County on Tuesday

A new year is here, but the same Alabama weather is upon is with warm temperatures and the threat of severe weather on the horizon. Amid a warm stretch, a front expected to make its way through Alabama on Tuesday, Jan. 2 will bring the threat of severe weather to the Shelby County area during the afternoon and evening hours.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
HOOVER, AL
Alabama Now

‘If you look down in there you see a roaring fire’ – county emergency over landfill fire burning since November

A county commission on Tuesday declared a state of emergency regarding an underground landfill fire that has been burning since November in Alabama. The St. Clair County Commission voted to approve the emergency declaration, news outlets reported, in order to take more aggressive efforts to combat the fire at a private landfill. Commission Chairman Stan Batemon told news outlets that the declaration gives the county the legal and financial authority to combat the fire.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Pinhoti Trail hiker last seen in Sylacauga reported missing

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A man planning to hike the Pinhoti and Appalachian Trails has gone missing, and the Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find him. Joshua Bryan Phillips, 41, was last seen in the Sylacauga area on Dec. 15. Phillips is a white...
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham City Council approves $12 million for street paving project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More funding for roads is coming to the city of Birmingham. The city council voted to approve a street paving project and finalized the plans Tuesday. The $12 million city-wide project will pave nearly 250 roads, improving roughly 43 miles around Birmingham. A portion of the $12 million will go toward paving, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
