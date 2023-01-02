Jefferson County EMA preparing for severe weather Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — With the potential for severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday , Jefferson County EMA urges residents to stay weather aware, even in the winter.

“Our severe weather season is really October through May, so it is not uncommon for us to see severe weather and tornadoes in the cooler months,” said Emergency Management Officer Melissa Sizemore.

It’s been nearly two years since an EF-3 tornado tore through Fultondale. Sizemore said the January severe weather event, which happened overnight, taught them a lot about their operations’ accomplishments.

“We still implement everything that we did there today because it had worked so well and the response was so successful on our end between ourselves, the City of Fultondale and Fultondale Fire Department,” Sizemore explained.

Those who assisted with Fultondale County Fire & Rescue haven’t forgotten the severe storm. Lieutenant Jerry Sanders told CBS 42 that the team will be watching Tuesday’s forecast closely.

“I think when something like that happens to your city everyone is more aware of it,” Sanders said. “We’re going to be more heightened senses as far as wrecks, possible downed trees, possible tornadoes.”

You can use this link from the Jefferson County EMA to check when storm shelters are open.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.