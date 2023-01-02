ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus police investigate kidnapping on Miller Road

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzhbH_0k1IavAq00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping.

Police say the incident happened in the 3800 block of Miller Road.

There is no further information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as we keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Columbus Police investigate deadly shooting on Lawyers Lane

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department is investigating the first deadly shooting of 2023 on the 900 block of Lawyers Lane. The department received a report of a shooting at 6:25 p.m. According to Muscogee County Corners Office, 23-year-old Deandre Meadows male suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced Meadows dead at 7:07 p.m. at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

2 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple felony warrants, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple warrant executions by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) led to two suspects behind bars. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Jan. 3, the sheriff’s Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force unit and United States Marshals Service conducted felony arrest warrants for Darius Pass.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: CPD capture escaped Alabama inmate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, at 3:45 p.m., the Columbus Police Department received a call requesting assistance locating and capturing an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Montgomery, Alabama. According to CPD, the suspect stole a vehicle in the same jurisdiction where they fled the work detail. A CPD Patrol Officer found […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit asks for help identifying an individual in a check theft of $37,000 from a Columbus realty company. Investigators say Whitewater Realty reported that the business’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox on Oct. 18, 2022. Among the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD searching for suspect responsible for stealing $37,000 check

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Crimes Unit is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a $37,000 check and other mail. According to CPD, on Oct. 18, 2022, Whitewater Realty in Columbus, Georgia, reported that the company’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox. A $37,000 check, along with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Eufaula police investigate shooting and stabbing

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing that left one injured Wednesday morning. Eufaula Fire Rescue responded to the call at 2:41 am on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Upon arrival, the 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim reported being shot after […]
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

18-year-old arrested in connection to Auburn New Year’s Eve robbery

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old suspect is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him for a New Year’s Eve robbery. Police say on Jan. 4, Travis Jerome Johnson, Jr., of Alexander City, Alabama, was arrested for a crime that initially occurred near the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Drive on New Year’s Eve.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn police arrest two teenagers on burglary, theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two 15-year-olds, from Auburn and Tuskegee, were arrested by Auburn police on Sunday, Jan. 1. Auburn police responded to an alarm at a business in the 1600 block of Opelika road on Jan. 1. Officers say there was forced entry into the business. Police found the suspects near the business shortly […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Man arrested on several charges after kidnapping investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges following a kidnapping investigation. On Monday, Jan. 2, Columbus police responded to the 3800 block of Miller Road. Investigation showed an unidentified woman seemed to be in danger. Photos of the woman and the unknown man accompanying her were released publicly. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD conducts DUI detail resulting in over 20 DUI’s and 30 arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During December 2022, the Columbus Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol Services conducted a DUI detail on nine pre-selected dates, where officers patrolled several locations in Columbus and conducted multiple traffic stops. The DUI detail resulted in the following: According to CPD, the primary goal of the DUI detail is to educate […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Phenix City teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one teenage girl in critical condition. On Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Suspect arrested in cab driver kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department. The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn: Thach Avenue expected closure on Jan. 5

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced a portion of Thach Avenue would be closed near the intersection of Armstrong Street on Thursday, allowing for a contractor to make sewer connections. According to the city, work is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. and last through 5 p.m. The westbound lane will remain […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

LaGrange Fire Department responds to fire on Callaway Avenue

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On December 29, the Lagrange Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1000 block of Callaway Avenue. At approximately 6:45 a.m., the shift commander arrived on scene to find a house engulfed in flames. The single-story home was mostly on fire with flames through the roof.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy