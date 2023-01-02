Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Preview of Texas Tech versus Oklahoma
Texas Tech (10-4, 0-2) will be in need of a win in the worst way when they take the court against Oklahoma (9-5, 0-2) at 6:00 p.m. Saturday in United Supermarkets Arena. The Sooners, not incidentally, will also be desperately searching for a W. Neither club wants to start Big XII play on a three-game slide. Such an outcome would be particularly terrible for a Red Raider squad that will have road games at Iowa State and Texas next week. And frankly, OU in Lubbock should be as winnable a conference game as Texas Tech will see all season. If the Red Raiders don’t get this one…
Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on social media. The announcement comes after Phelps put together a productive season in his first and only season as a Jayhawk. The NFL Combine will be held in Indianapolis, starting Feb. 26 and the NFL Draft is slated to begin on April 27.
Kansas commit Elmarko Jackson trending in the right direction again
Elmarko Jackson is a player I’ve had the benefit of seeing multiple times in recent months. My belief in Jackson’s talent and potential is well-documented at this point, but admittedly his start to his first season in the prep ranks wasn’t seamless as he seemed to be over-thinking and not playing in total attack mode, as I detailed after the National Prep Showcase in November.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0