Texas Tech (10-4, 0-2) will be in need of a win in the worst way when they take the court against Oklahoma (9-5, 0-2) at 6:00 p.m. Saturday in United Supermarkets Arena. The Sooners, not incidentally, will also be desperately searching for a W. Neither club wants to start Big XII play on a three-game slide. Such an outcome would be particularly terrible for a Red Raider squad that will have road games at Iowa State and Texas next week. And frankly, OU in Lubbock should be as winnable a conference game as Texas Tech will see all season. If the Red Raiders don’t get this one…

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO