ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deep Jewels champion Rin Nakai targets 2023 UFC return, Valentina Shevchenko: ‘I really wish my dream comes true’

By Drake Riggs
MMAmania.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
nodq.com

Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television

Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
defpen

Ryan Garcia Predicts Second Round Knockout Of Gervonta Davis: ‘I Am Just Better Than Him’

Boxing fans will be treated to a number of intriguing matchups throughout the year. Anthony Yarde is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev title. Also, Amanda Serrano will return home to New York to fight Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title. Not to be forgotten, Jack Catterall will get another chance to upset Josh Taylor in March. With all of that on the docket, there is no bigger event on the boxing calendar than a lightweight clash featuring Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
WASHINGTON STATE
bjpenndotcom

Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife

Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous

Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
bodyslam.net

Dana White Expected To Receive Punishment After Wife Slap

Dana White is in some trouble. Following yesterdays report and video being released of Dana White getting into a slap fight with his wife at a nightclub in Mexico, Dana was interviewed by TMZ saying there was no excuse for his actions. Well, now, it seems like his actions will receive consequences. DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen reports that Dana White is expected to receive punishment for slapping his wife.
MMAmania.com

Dillon Danis looking for ‘four, maybe more’ fights in 2023

The winner for most contentious mixed martial arts (MMA) interview of 2022 goes to Dillon Danis and Ariel Helwani, who met in December to discuss Danis’ return to combat sports on Jan. 14, 2023. Curiously enough, Danis won’t be competing in MMA where his impressive Brazilian jiu-jitsu pedigree would come into play.
MMAmania.com

Oscar De La Hoya gives ‘good friend’ Dana White ‘fight of the night’ honors after wife altercation

Embattled Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, and former boxing champion-turned promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, will never see eye-to-eye. Somewhere along UFC’s rise, White and De La Hoya started up a war of words that rages on into the fresh first few days of 2023. White has never been shy about taking shots at De La Hoya for any reason, highlighting on numerous occasions alleged cocaine problems. “The Golden Boy” was provided some ammo of his own this week (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023), however, when video surfaced of the UFC boss slapping his wife, Anne White, while in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, nightclub during their New Year’s vacation.
MMAmania.com

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov rebooked for UFC 285 in March

Geoff Neal suffered a late injury and was forced to withdraw from his Shavkat Rakhmonov fight at the UFC Vegas 67 event on Jan. 14 inside APEX in Las Vegas; however, the promotion was able to rebook their 170-pound contest for the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) card on March 4, also in “Sin City.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy