Deep Jewels champion Rin Nakai targets 2023 UFC return, Valentina Shevchenko: ‘I really wish my dream comes true’

Embattled Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, and former boxing champion-turned promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, will never see eye-to-eye. Somewhere along UFC’s rise, White and De La Hoya started up a war of words that rages on into the fresh first few days of 2023. White has never been shy about taking shots at De La Hoya for any reason, highlighting on numerous occasions alleged cocaine problems. “The Golden Boy” was provided some ammo of his own this week (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023), however, when video surfaced of the UFC boss slapping his wife, Anne White, while in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, nightclub during their New Year’s vacation.

1 DAY AGO