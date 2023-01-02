ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Former Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri dead at 38

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EsAg7_0k1Ialao00

Uche Nwaneri, a former offensive lineman for the Jaguars, died at 38.

According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier , Nwaneri collapsed in a bedroom at his wife’s home in West Lafayette, Ind. She discovered him early Friday morning, and called 911.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello told the outlet that autopsy results showed no signs of foul play, and that preliminary tests showed that Nwaneri may have suffered a heart attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SJEx_0k1Ialao00
Uche Nwaneri died at the age of 38 last week.
Getty Images

Nwaneri was selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He appeared in 104 games, starting 92, for the team between 2007 and 2013.

He signed with the Cowboys during the 2014 offseason, but did not make the team’s regular season roster.

Nwari covered the Jaguars as a YouTube personality , and amassed more than 21,000 subscribers on the platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013mJ1_0k1Ialao00
Uche Nwaneri played for the Jags from 2007-13.
Getty Images

“Sad to hear of the passing of Uche Nwaneri,” Cole Pepper, a sports anchor at WJXT in Jacksonville, tweeted . “One of the most interesting Jaguars in team history. I spoke with him several times in the past few years about the Jaguars struggles. He was unabashed in his opinions. Rest in Peace.”

Gene Frenette, a columnist who covers the Jaguars for the Florida Times-Union, tweeted , “Uch was one of the coolest cats to ever occupy that locker room. Opinionated and so loveable. What a tragedy to be taken so young.”

