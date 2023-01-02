$10,000 reward offered to help solve double-homicide in Mount Dora Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A $10,000 reward is being offered to help search for the killer responsible for a double-homicide in Mount Dora over the weekend.

According to the city’s public information officer, Vershurn Ford, the Mount Dora Police Department and Crimeline are offering $5,000 each for information leading to an arrest of the person, or people, responsible for killing a married couple in their 80s who were found dead inside the Waterman Village senior living apartment community Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call at 4 p.m. from Waterman Village security regarding suspicious activity at 161 Lake Margaret Circle where officers found the husband and wife dead inside their apartment, interim police Chief Mike Gibson said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Authorities have provided very few other details about the case.

Ford said the names’ of the victims, an 83-year-old man and 80-year-old woman, have not yet been released, but their son has been notified.

At the press conference, Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Lee Massie said FDLE is sending the police department lab and forensic science resources.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Mount Dora Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 352-735 -7130 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

