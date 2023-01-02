ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

$10,000 reward offered to help solve double-homicide in Mount Dora

By Natalia Jaramillo, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQpMQ_0k1IablY00
$10,000 reward offered to help solve double-homicide in Mount Dora Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A $10,000 reward is being offered to help search for the killer responsible for a double-homicide in Mount Dora over the weekend.

According to the city’s public information officer, Vershurn Ford, the Mount Dora Police Department and Crimeline are offering $5,000 each for information leading to an arrest of the person, or people, responsible for killing a married couple in their 80s who were found dead inside the Waterman Village senior living apartment community Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call at 4 p.m. from Waterman Village security regarding suspicious activity at 161 Lake Margaret Circle where officers found the husband and wife dead inside their apartment, interim police Chief Mike Gibson said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Authorities have provided very few other details about the case.

Ford said the names’ of the victims, an 83-year-old man and 80-year-old woman, have not yet been released, but their son has been notified.

At the press conference, Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Lee Massie said FDLE is sending the police department lab and forensic science resources.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Mount Dora Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 352-735 -7130 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

arabines@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
niceville.com

$50,000 reward offered for information about Florida murder

FLORIDA – A cash reward is being offered for information about a 2017 Florida homicide, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has announced. According to the FDLE, a reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who murdered Jaworski Williams of Jasper. Anyone with information should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office or FDLE.
JASPER, FL
Action News Jax

Operation Bad Santa: SJSO retail theft operation leads to 11 arrests

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A recent undercover retail theft operation by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) led to the recovery of $7,000 worth of stolen property. The SJSO Property Crimes Unit (PCU) Detectives, Deputies, and Intelligence Analysts recently conducted a proactive multi-week operation to combat retail theft, organized retail theft and other crimes at numerous locations across St. Johns County.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Refuses to Disclose Where It’s Holding Parkland Shooter

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been in custody in the Florida Department of Corrections for the past nine weeks—but where exactly he’s being held is unknown. Florida has refused to reveal his location of the convicted murderer, who was sentenced to 34 life sentences in October after a high-profile trial. Many of the family members of the victims had hoped for a death sentence for the killer, who took the lives of 17 people in February 2018. Cruz’s hidden location may be linked to the state’s concern that other inmates could try and kill him, although the state hasn’t confirmed such a connection. “They’re going to do everything they can to keep him alive. Too many inmates have nothing to lose,” Ron McAndrew, a retired Florida prison warden, told the Orlando Sentinel.Read it at Orlando Sentinel
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Convicted Florida counterfeiter sentenced to federal prison

FLORIDA – A Florida man has been sentenced to federal prison for manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit currency throughout North Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida...
SPRING HILL, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy