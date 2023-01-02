ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dan Quinn has interesting quote about possible head coach jobs

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RHrrZ_0k1IaXBW00

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlantic Falcons coach Dan Quinn speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn figures to be a hot name on the coaching carousel this offseason, but Quinn sounds somewhat reserved about possibly landing a job.

Quinn was asked Monday about potentially becoming a head coach again, and dismissed the question. He said he was “having a blast” in his current role but was willing to see if anything comes his way that really intrigues him.

This is a fairly standard answer, but Quinn, who went 43-42 as coach of the Atlanta Falcons, has shied away from head coaching interest before. He withdrew from consideration early last offseason , and it seems like it will take a great opportunity to get him to leave Dallas.

One potential reason why Quinn might be happy to wait things out in Dallas? If Mike McCarthy is ousted at any point, he may be an early favorite for promotion.

The post Dan Quinn has interesting quote about possible head coach jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Damar Hamlin family has a message for Tee Higgins

While most saw the hit that led to Damar Hamlin needing CRP and an ambulance to the hospital as a freak accident that happened as a result of a very normal football play, not everyone seems to agree with that as ESPN analyst Bart Scott decided to blame Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for the injury, claiming that Higgins lowered his helmet into the chest of Hamlin – which did not happen.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career

Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital

Damar Hamlin has made significant progress in his recovery over the past two days, and doctors said the Buffalo Bills defensive back was able to begin communicating with them via writing on Wednesday night. One of his first questions was about the football game during which he suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr. Timothy Pritts from... The post Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s friend clears up ‘miscommunication’ in latest update

Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized on Wednesday morning after he collapsed during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game two days prior, and a close family friend said there was one significant miscommunication about the defensive back’s medical emergency. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, is a close friend of Hamlin. He was one... The post Damar Hamlin’s friend clears up ‘miscommunication’ in latest update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Announcement

Rumors over the last week have captivated both college and NFL fans. Jim Harbaugh, entrenched as the Michigan Wolverines' head coach since 2015, has been rumored to be open to NFL coaching vacancies. Reports even tied Harbaugh to the Carolina Panthers, who reportedly spoke with Harbaugh ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return

Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning. Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football. In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried...
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
190K+
Followers
23K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy