Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
What you need to know before traveling mountain passes this winter
REDDING. Calif. — Those that have to travel in higher elevations need to keep in mind the safety precautions necessary, especially when traveling on State Route 299 or other mountainous Northstate highways. Highway 299, especially in Trinity County, has not only seen heavy rainfall, snow, and wind but because...
Over 1,300 PG&E customers without power in Shasta County due to storm
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 4, 10 PM:. Hundreds of PG&E and REU customers are experiencing power outages due to a storm currently blasting the Northstate. According to PG&E's Outage Map, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, over a thousand of their customers lost power in the Shingletown and Manton areas, followed by additional, smaller outages in areas near Anderson, Cottonwood, even Whiskeytown.
Winter storm causes tree to fall through Redding woman's roof
REDDING, Calif. — The Northstate saw winds up to 60 mph on Wednesday night with multiple power outages and downed trees. At around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, Jean Cook was standing in her kitchen when she heard a loud crash. A tree had been knocked over by the wind and a branch broke through her ceiling—less than 20 feet from where she was standing.
Weaverville woman forced to charge oxygen tank in car amid winter storm power outages
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — The winter storms have certainly hit the Northstate, leaving many locals and businesses out of power for over 15 hours. Those in Weaverville had to find ways to stay warm and keep their devices charged. KRCR spoke with one woman who relies on electricity to breathe and when blackouts like this occur, it can be extremely difficult.
Multiple Humboldt County roads, parks closed Tuesday due to flooding, snow
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County announced multiple road closures Tuesday, due to flooding and other storm-related hazards. Below is a list of the closures:. Cannibal Island Road at Post Mile Marker 3 is currently closed due to flood debris at Eel River Drive. The road is also closed at...
Parade of winter storms impacting tourism in the Northstate
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — The final week of December brought active weather across the Northstate, with heavy rain and mountain snow causing travel and flooding concerns across the region, and the stormy pattern will make a major return into Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The first round of storm...
Strong wind and rain storm headed to North Coast this week
EUREKA, Calif. — This week, residents of Northern California can expect to be hit by a very strong storm system, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. The storm will bring high winds to the region on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Valley regions may see winds above 40 miles per hour, while coastal areas will likely see winds blowing up to 60 miles per hour. Gusts of greater than 70 miles per hour will be possible on ridgetops, especially those in northern Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.
Update: Power restored to Downtown Redding, customers still affected
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 4, 11 PM:. Power has been restored to over 250 REU customers in the downtown area, according to REU's Outage Map. However, between 51-250 customers have lost power in east Redding: near Wilson Avenue, Jessica Way, Jasmine Way, Christian Avenue, and Rosebud Lane. Power...
National Weather Service warns of dangerous wind storm on North Coast
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Eureka warns of a strong storm system approaching the North Coast, expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall. The NWS said this event will be more widespread than typical wind events in the area and may bring gusts ranging from 40 to 60 mph to over 70 mph on ridgtops. These strong winds are expected Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.
Landslide on HWY 299 leads to one-way traffic control
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A section of Highway 299 remains operating with one-way traffic control due to a landslide that occurred last Friday. According to Caltrans District 2, the one-way traffic control remains in effect between Burnt Ranch and Hawkins Bar along the 299. Those driving along on the...
Trinity County reports major power outage and school closure
The estimated restoration time is now expected to be around 4 p.m., assuming there are no further issues from the high winds, as a bulldozer needs to be transported from Redding. The Trinity County Public Utility Department says 85% of Trinity County residents are without power Thursday morning. At least...
BREAKING: Castella out of water, crews working to make necessary repairs
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Castella area is currently without water. Officials with the Shasta County Department of Public Works said County Service Area #3—Castella—is now without water. Additionally, public works officials said their crews are out searching for possible leaks and will make necessary repairs. However,...
Sandbags: prepping for potential flooding in the Northstate
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Flood watches were in effect across the Northstate as wet weather is expected to pound the area on Wednesday and Thursday. In the aftermath of a powerful atmospheric river that drenched Northern California over New Year’s weekend, and with more wet weather headed to the area there are a few things you can do to prepare.
Pedestrian injured in crash in Hayfork
HAYFORK, Calif. — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in Hayfork along Highway 3. According to California Highway Patrol, a person was driving northbound near Brady Road on Jan. 3 a little before 7 p.m. and a pedestrian was walking in the same lane. The driver hit the pedestrian, causing them to land in the bicycle lane.
Firefighters rescue trapped family after tree falls into Arcata home
ARCATA, Calif. — Several people were rescued by firefighters in Arcata on Wednesday when a tree fell on their home and trapping them inside. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a large tree fell on a home on the 800 block of Diamond Drive in Arcata. One person could be seen...
Rio Dell schools hopeful to reopen next week after earthquake-related closures
RIO DELL, Calif. — The Rio Dell School District (RDSD) is hoping to resume classes next week as building inspections continue to assess the damage from multiple earthquakes hitting the area in recent weeks. The district is made up of two schools, Eagle Prairie Elementary and Monument Middle School,...
Over 150 Chinook Salmon released in the Sacramento River Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — For the second consecutive year, Turtle Bay Exploration Park teamed up with Coleman Fish Hatchery to release more than 150 Chinook Salmon into the Sacramento River Tuesday evening as part of a Conservation Head Start Program. KRCR talked to Sharon Clay the Curator of Animal Programs...
1 killed in crash with tree in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — UPDATE 5 AM:. The California Highway Patrol says around 1:20 a.m., a man was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus east on Ox Yoke Road approaching the intersection at Riverside Avenue. For reasons still under investigation, the CHP said the driver ran off the road and crashed...
Four people arrested for DUI in Humboldt over New Year's weekend
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt Area California Highway Patrol arrested four people for driving under the influence over the New Year's holiday weekend. According to Humboldt Area CHP Public Information Officer Paul Craft, this is the same number of DUI arrests made in the Humboldt Area over the 2021/2022 New Year's weekend.
