Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Insider Tips on Better Flowers this Spring:Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott share insider tips on better flowers this spring. Also learn why your evergreens are turning yellow, what types of fruit trees and berries are best, and when you should trim your pampas grass. Check out more of The...
AZFamily
Snow in Pine and Strawberry leaving businesses struggling to open
PINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small towns of Pine and Strawberry got hit hard with snow this weekend, totaling six inches. “Nothing like pine trees with a bunch of powder on it. It is so gorgeous,” said Todd Niezgodski, co-owner of So N So Mountain Boutique. “It’s fantastic. We love it. As residents of Pine we call it our snow days. So, mainly all the businesses shut down, we get in our side-by-sides and ride out into the forest and enjoy the beauty of what is Pine Strawberry in the snow.”
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 5 thru Jan 9
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. We recently saw some snow, check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt to see if more snow is expected.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Christmas Tree Disposal
Prescott Valley Community Services will have a Christmas tree disposal dumpster for citizens to recycle their old (real) Christmas trees until January 9, 2023. The location for the disposal will be at Mountain Valley Park near the dog park, 8600 E. Nace Lane. Please do not throw away fake trees...
SignalsAZ
Water Strategy is Focus of Jan 5 PV Council Study Session
As part of its Water Stewardship strategic goal, the Prescott Valley Town Council on Thursday will hear an introduction and overview of the Town’s water management strategy from Town staff. The Town will undertake several large-scale projects in 2023 as part of its water strategy, including revamping its water...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Christmas Tree Drop Off
The City of Cottonwood will be accepting Christmas trees for disposal free of charge now through January 31, 2023. Trees may be dropped off at the City’s reclaimed water fill station which is located adjacent to the Public Works yard, 1490 W. Mingus Avenue. The drop-off site is open...
SignalsAZ
MATFORCE Offering Free Parenting Classes
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to register for one of two FREE upcoming Parenting the Love and Logic Way classes from MATFORCE. The Love and Logic approach to parenting is built on the idea that an authentic, loving connection between parents and their children forms the foundation of good behavior and healthy decision-making.
Sedona Red Rock News
Data shows drought over in Yavapai County
The majority of Yavapai County is now out of drought, although it continues to sustain abnormally dry conditions. During the past month, drought affected 41,407 people in the county, or 19.6%, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. The year 2022 has been the 42nd driest year to date out of the past 128 years.
prescottenews.com
Snow Plows in Prescott
Prescott’s Street Maintenance crews are working round the clock to monitor the road conditions and are ready for the onset of storms as they approach Monday evening and into Tuesday. It’s projected at this time, that the higher-level areas may receive up to 3 inches of snow fall and lower areas 2 inches as the next storm arrives late tonight and into the morning hours.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Interim City Manager Named
Prescott City Council voted unanimously today to name Tyler Goodman Interim City Manager effective immediately. Goodman has worked for the City since 2016 and was named Deputy City Manager in January of 2022. In December City Manager Michael Lamar submitted his letter of resignation to City Council. His last day...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood to Use New Permitting Software
The Cottonwood Community Development Department will be implementing a new online permitting software program beginning January 10, 2023. This new system will allow building permit and planning applicants to submit any applications and permits through an online citizen portal, eliminating the need for physical copies to be hand-delivered to the department.
azdot.gov
Cottonwood Airport is Arizona's Airport of the Year for 2022
Did you hear the news? ADOT has named the Cottonwood Municipal International Airport as the 2022 Arizona Airport of the Year!. Cottonwood achieved several accomplishments but none surpassed their noise abatement program, according to Airport Manager Jeffrey Tripp. The noise action program reduced noise complaints from the public and increased...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Municipal Airport Master Plan Open House
The public is invited to attend the final open house for the Cottonwood Municipal Airport Master Plan Update. The Master Plan will guide development at the Airport over the next 20 years. The open house will include various information stations and opportunities for one-on-one discussions. The open house will be...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 3, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Glassford Hill Patch Work to Begin Jan 9
The Town of Prescott Valley has partnered with Earth Resources Corporation for patch work on Glassford Hill Road starting on January 9, 2023. Work will take place Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 13 from 7:00 am-4:00 pm on Glassford Hill Road southbound lanes from Panther Path to Veterans Way. Motorists should plan for lane restrictions and delays until the work is completed.
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Hwy Phase 3 Work Underway
Phase three work for Prescott East Hwy is now underway. Work is taking place from Sunset Lane to Antelope Lane and will consist of full-depth recycling of the asphalt, cement treatment and paving, and re-establishment of the concrete curb and median. Mini traffic circles will be added to assist traffic...
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
Comments / 0