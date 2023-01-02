PINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small towns of Pine and Strawberry got hit hard with snow this weekend, totaling six inches. “Nothing like pine trees with a bunch of powder on it. It is so gorgeous,” said Todd Niezgodski, co-owner of So N So Mountain Boutique. “It’s fantastic. We love it. As residents of Pine we call it our snow days. So, mainly all the businesses shut down, we get in our side-by-sides and ride out into the forest and enjoy the beauty of what is Pine Strawberry in the snow.”

