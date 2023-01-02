ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision

By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
WGN News

Chuck Hughes: The Lions player who died on the field vs Bears in 1971

CHICAGO – It’s a moment that brought shock and sadness to players and fans in the National Football League on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals after he suffered cardiac arrest. With emotional players on both sides of the field, he was taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

NFL Officially Cancels Bills-Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

The postponed matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was called off for good by the National Football League on Thursday night. The game’s first quarter was nearing its end Monday night when 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle. Doctors said Hamlin, whose heartbeat was restarted on the field before he was placed in an ambulance, was awake and communicating via writing on Thursday, though his condition was still considered critical. In a statement on the “difficult, but necessary” decision, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell cited the “extraordinary circumstances” of the situation. “We continue...
CINCINNATI, OH
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will See 7 Old Friends on Bears Roster

A sports family reunion is on the way this weekend when the Minnesota Vikings travel to Chicago for a Week 18 date with the Bears. The Bears are 3-13 through 16 games, likely focused more on April’s draft positioning than climbing to a 4-13 record. The Vikings, on the other hand, maintain a puncher’s chance at the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, a spot the team bungled last week at Green Bay. Minnesota needs a win and a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Arizona Cardinals to earn back the two-seed. So, you know, unlikely, as the 49ers are two-touchdown favorites.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Saros stops record 64 shots as Predators beat Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The shots came at such a rapid pace that Nashville goalie Juuse Saros didn’t have a chance to assess the chaos in front of him. Saros racked up a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski’s goal 5:06 into the third period gave the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
NASHVILLE, TN

