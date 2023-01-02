Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards
The last week of the regular season means the last edition of power rankings, and one final prediction from me on who wins the NFL’s major awards. The Detroit Lions have legitimate candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, and if they beat the Green Bay Packers on...
Chuck Hughes: The Lions player who died on the field vs Bears in 1971
CHICAGO – It’s a moment that brought shock and sadness to players and fans in the National Football League on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals after he suffered cardiac arrest. With emotional players on both sides of the field, he was taken […]
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
NFL Officially Cancels Bills-Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse
The postponed matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was called off for good by the National Football League on Thursday night. The game’s first quarter was nearing its end Monday night when 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle. Doctors said Hamlin, whose heartbeat was restarted on the field before he was placed in an ambulance, was awake and communicating via writing on Thursday, though his condition was still considered critical. In a statement on the “difficult, but necessary” decision, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell cited the “extraordinary circumstances” of the situation. “We continue...
Detroit Lions would make playoffs with win over Packers if NFL decides to add 8th team
DETROIT – The NFL is reportedly considering adding an additional playoff team in each conference this year, and that would mean the Detroit Lions could control their own destiny and make the postseason with a win over the Packers. Why is the NFL considering this?. When the Monday Night...
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, considers neutral site for AFC title game
The Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night will not be resumed and has been canceled, the NFL announced Thursday.
NFL announces potential move of AFC Championship game involving Chiefs, Bills or Bengals
League owners will meet Friday to consider moving the AFC Championship to a neutral site should the game involve those clubs and the Kansas City Chiefs in certain scenarios.
Tristan da Silva pours in 30 as Colorado clobbers Oregon
Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 30 points and added seven rebounds and three steals to fuel Colorado to a
Powered by Skittles, State College boys basketball defeats Williamsport
Just like Marshawn Lynch, Braeden Shrewsberry got his powers from Skittles on Thursday night.
Vikings Will See 7 Old Friends on Bears Roster
A sports family reunion is on the way this weekend when the Minnesota Vikings travel to Chicago for a Week 18 date with the Bears. The Bears are 3-13 through 16 games, likely focused more on April’s draft positioning than climbing to a 4-13 record. The Vikings, on the other hand, maintain a puncher’s chance at the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, a spot the team bungled last week at Green Bay. Minnesota needs a win and a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Arizona Cardinals to earn back the two-seed. So, you know, unlikely, as the 49ers are two-touchdown favorites.
Saros stops record 64 shots as Predators beat Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The shots came at such a rapid pace that Nashville goalie Juuse Saros didn’t have a chance to assess the chaos in front of him. Saros racked up a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski’s goal 5:06 into the third period gave the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
Prior to the Snap: Playoff spot on the line when Packers clash with Lions in Lambeau
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Win and in. The Green Bay Packers are now fully in control of their playoff destiny after winning four straight, while also having a few key scenarios go their way. With one game left in the 2022 regular season, the Packers look to secure a spot in the playoffs by […]
