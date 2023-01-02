ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBCMontana

Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue reaches halfway mark to campaign goal

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Fort Ellis All Volunteer Fire and Rescue is that much closer to getting a new fire station. The department's campaign surpassed $750,000 thanks to a generous $25,000 donation from Bozeman Health. Officials from Bozeman Health said they’re happy to contribute to their long-standing partner’s capital...
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Free Press

The plight of Bozeman’s homeless people

Like an increasing number of Bozeman residents, Belinda and Steven Ankney live out of a vehicle. The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
BOZEMAN, MT
enewschannels.com

The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions

(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Should The Bozeman Airport Add This Luxury Service?

Is this idea genius or something that will waste time and resources at the Bozeman Airport?. Business at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is booming. The airport has seen a massive increase in passengers over the years, the airport has also expanded its parking lots, improved the concourses, and more. We found one more service that could be an excellent money maker for the airport that won't take up a lot of space or resources.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana

It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
bozone.com

Bridger home to ales & acoustics in Bozeman, Three Forks

With the holidays behind us, it’s time to put those gift certificates to use! Whether you were lucky enough to be gifted a few Bridger Brewing dollars, the local brewer is excited to welcome patrons to either of its area locations to enjoy a beer and a bite as our true Montana winter presses on. Both venues – the flagship Bozeman space or the new Three Forks Location – also offer nights of live music every week. Here’s a look at who’s performing in the first few weeks of 2023.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. reports slow start to new year

BOZEMAN, Mont. — It was a steady New Year’s weekend for the Bozeman Fire Department. Officials said the department received around 12 calls. Crews said it was a nice change of pace compared to the 30 or so calls a day during Christmas weekend. Bozeman Fire is grateful...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Search and Rescue on scene of M trailhead

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews responded to an injured paraglider on the M trailhead in Bozeman. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Officials temporarily closed the M trailhead while crews performed rescue operations. Responders located the injured man and loaded...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
montanasports.com

Q2 AOW: With harrowing experience behind her, ex-Skyview star Brooke Berry 'at home' with Montana State

BILLINGS — It didn’t take long for Brooke Berry’s tenure at the University of New Mexico to turn into a nightmare. Gun violence all too common in her neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M., including inside gated Lobo Village, is what prompted a move back home — and a spot on the Montana State women's basketball team — for the former Billings Skyview star.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Bozeman man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Gallatin Valley was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Gerardo Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Gutierrez distributed drugs to approximately 10 people for...
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway

ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
ENNIS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

New parking rules go into effect in Belgrade

MISSOULA, Mont. — Beginning Wednesday, Belgrade will start enforcing new parking rules. Penalties will change from a misdemeanor to a civil $20 fine, plus delinquency fees. Drivers can only leave a vehicle in one spot for three days now. It used to be five. If you tally up three...
