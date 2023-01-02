Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue reaches halfway mark to campaign goal
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Fort Ellis All Volunteer Fire and Rescue is that much closer to getting a new fire station. The department's campaign surpassed $750,000 thanks to a generous $25,000 donation from Bozeman Health. Officials from Bozeman Health said they’re happy to contribute to their long-standing partner’s capital...
The plight of Bozeman’s homeless people
Like an increasing number of Bozeman residents, Belinda and Steven Ankney live out of a vehicle. The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
enewschannels.com
The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions
(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
Bigfork to receive money for affordable housing
The Montana Department of Commerce has announced that more than $3.3 million in federal funding has been allocated to four Montana communities.
Should The Bozeman Airport Add This Luxury Service?
Is this idea genius or something that will waste time and resources at the Bozeman Airport?. Business at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is booming. The airport has seen a massive increase in passengers over the years, the airport has also expanded its parking lots, improved the concourses, and more. We found one more service that could be an excellent money maker for the airport that won't take up a lot of space or resources.
Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana
It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
Endless Line of Private Jets Depart From Bozeman on Post-Holiday Monday
Did you happen to watch the skies on Monday? It was a constant stream of private jets taking off from Bozeman's airport, heading home to wherever these folks actually live. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport was a VERY busy place on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, especially for the very well-to-do.
Bozeman man loses fingers in firework explosion
Cameron Alverson's New Year's Eve did not go as expected when a firework exploded in his hand while he was celebrating, causing him to lose more than half of his fingers.
bozone.com
Bridger home to ales & acoustics in Bozeman, Three Forks
With the holidays behind us, it’s time to put those gift certificates to use! Whether you were lucky enough to be gifted a few Bridger Brewing dollars, the local brewer is excited to welcome patrons to either of its area locations to enjoy a beer and a bite as our true Montana winter presses on. Both venues – the flagship Bozeman space or the new Three Forks Location – also offer nights of live music every week. Here’s a look at who’s performing in the first few weeks of 2023.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. reports slow start to new year
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It was a steady New Year’s weekend for the Bozeman Fire Department. Officials said the department received around 12 calls. Crews said it was a nice change of pace compared to the 30 or so calls a day during Christmas weekend. Bozeman Fire is grateful...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Search and Rescue on scene of M trailhead
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews responded to an injured paraglider on the M trailhead in Bozeman. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Officials temporarily closed the M trailhead while crews performed rescue operations. Responders located the injured man and loaded...
montanasports.com
Q2 AOW: With harrowing experience behind her, ex-Skyview star Brooke Berry 'at home' with Montana State
BILLINGS — It didn’t take long for Brooke Berry’s tenure at the University of New Mexico to turn into a nightmare. Gun violence all too common in her neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M., including inside gated Lobo Village, is what prompted a move back home — and a spot on the Montana State women's basketball team — for the former Billings Skyview star.
NBCMontana
Bozeman man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Bozeman man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Gallatin Valley was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Gerardo Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Gutierrez distributed drugs to approximately 10 people for...
New Years Weekend at a glance from Law Enforcement
Following New Year's Weekend, the Bozeman Police Department and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office give insight into what the holiday weekend looked like for their officers and deputies.
ypradio.org
Bozeman superintendent against closing elementary school as district looks to trim budget
As Bozeman Public Schools looks to trim $4.1 million from its $57 million K-12 general fund budget and avoid emergency funding cuts, the head of the district says an early proposal to close an elementary school would not be worth the cost savings. In December the school board’s budget committee...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
With New Construction, When Can We Expect A Rent Drop In Bozeman?
For those of us who live and rent in Bozeman, we're all familiar with how much of our income goes to housing each month. In fact, for many of us, the sky-high prices resorted in an additional part-time job or a roommate. There were a few reasons behind this big...
NBCMontana
New parking rules go into effect in Belgrade
MISSOULA, Mont. — Beginning Wednesday, Belgrade will start enforcing new parking rules. Penalties will change from a misdemeanor to a civil $20 fine, plus delinquency fees. Drivers can only leave a vehicle in one spot for three days now. It used to be five. If you tally up three...
