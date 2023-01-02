ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Childhood vaccinations are down

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A record high of about 40 million children missed a measles vaccination last year, but the measles vaccine is not the only one children are missing. The rate of unvaccinated children is growing, as is the concern over the safety of vaccines. Parent Elaina Bell has...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Owosso gets new shipping option for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
OWOSSO, MI
WILX-TV

Country Stitches to host charity Quilt-a-thon in East Lansing and Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Country Stitches will be hosting a charity Quilt-A-Thon on Friday and Saturday. Area volunteers will finish quilts from quilting materials donated by local quilters and Country Stitches for End Violent Encounters (EVE), Loaves & Fishes, Ronald McDonald House, and Gateway Community Center. “The Quilt-A-Thon is a...
EAST LANSING, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Snow and drizzle on the way, and when to toss your tree

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some snow and drizzle to round out the week. Plus we take a look at some of the top stories of the afternoon, including an update from doctors on Damar Hamlin and why tomorrow is the best day to throw out your Christmas tree, along with what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

CATA has a new ‘Listening Bus’ program, making it easier for riders to be heard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CATA has a new program that will give passengers a voice while commuting. The Listening Bus launches on Monday, Jan. 30 aboard select CATA buses staffed by CATA representatives. Riders will have a chance to share constructive feedback about their experiences with CATA services as they...
WILX-TV

Patchy fog, showers midweek, and we celebrate an Italian classic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk check out the fog and rain sticking around. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The human factor: Lansing struggles with aging apartments

Lansing code compliance officials are struggling with keeping residents in three aging apartment complexes that may not meet code requirements or dumping them on the streets. The issue has been in the headlines as well as under the radar as city officials continue to fight to bring the buildings up to code. “It is a complicated issue. We do not have enough quality and affordable housing,” said Brian McGrain, the city’s economic development and planning director.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Howell to give out free radon tests

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Howell are handing out free radon tests. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas found in soil and rock in all parts of the United States. The colorless and odorless gas is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers. Officials said testing is the only way to know if you or your family are at risk.
HOWELL, MI
WNEM

Missing Alma man with Alzheimer’s found

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Alma police have announced a missing man with Alzheimer’s and dementia has been found. The Alma Police Department posted on Facebook that Dennis Schmidt left his residence around 3 p.m. Just after 6:30 Tuesday night, police reported he had been found and thanked the public...
ALMA, MI
WILX-TV

CATA bettering the bus for passengers, taking feedback

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Competing with rideshare service like Uber and Lyft, CATA wants to know how to get more people to ride their bus. The Capital Area Transportation Authority is asking for feedback on ways to make its services more appealing. “I choose to ride public transportation. CATA is...
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

New Ingham County Prosecutor, new policies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “My number one priority as the Ingham County Prosecutor is to reach out to law enforcement, community leaders, and the community as a whole, to reduce the gun violence in Ingham county, particularly Lansing.” said John Dewane, Ingham County Prosecutor. Dewane replaced Carol Siemon,...

