Abilene, TX

'We're going to continue to let people be loved in that home': Abilene couple rebuys historic home, plans to restore ACU staple to its 1930s heyday

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home near Abilene Christian University (ACU) has long been an asset to staff and students since its construction in 1929. But the story behind the man who built that house, John E. McKinzie, tells one of love for ACU that’s been passed down generation-to-generation. “I have like 80 family members […]
ABILENE, TX
BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street. Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building. This building was vacant and […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene brewery closing because business is 'unsustainable'

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene brewery is closing for good, saying the business is now “unsustainable”. Pappy Slokum Brewing Company, which opened in 2014, officially closed as of December 31, 2022. “We will all begin the New Year without Pappy Slokum Brewing Co. in our lives,” a social media post explains. “It seems our […]
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
ABILENE, TX
Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year's Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene area forecast: Thursday January 5th

Our mild and dry weather pattern looks like it may continue as we head into the weekend with highs into the 60 headed our way as we get to Sunday. For today though, we will see mild conditions and plenty of sun with a high of 65 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and an overnight low around 46 degrees. The winds will be at 5-15 mph from the south southwest.
ABILENE, TX
Wanted man apprehended after driving through yards while trying to evade police in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended. Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene. 21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block […]
ABILENE, TX
Could Taylor County house a new Texas State juvenile detention facility? Why the county may vote against the new location

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The State of Texas is considering an in-city juvenile pre-adjudication detention facility for Abilene and Taylor County. However, during Taylor County Commissioner’s Court meeting Tuesday, several concerns were raised about the new facility. “I have great concern, just in my experience of seeing how the State has operated over the years,” […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX

