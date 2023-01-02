Our mild and dry weather pattern looks like it may continue as we head into the weekend with highs into the 60 headed our way as we get to Sunday. For today though, we will see mild conditions and plenty of sun with a high of 65 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and an overnight low around 46 degrees. The winds will be at 5-15 mph from the south southwest.

ABILENE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO