‘We’re going to continue to let people be loved in that home’: Abilene couple rebuys historic home, plans to restore ACU staple to its 1930s heyday
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home near Abilene Christian University (ACU) has long been an asset to staff and students since its construction in 1929. But the story behind the man who built that house, John E. McKinzie, tells one of love for ACU that’s been passed down generation-to-generation. “I have like 80 family members […]
‘It is going to be chaotic to me’: Fight to rename Abilene streets after historic leaders gets pushback from community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Abilene nonprofit, Let Us Breathe, has been trying to get two street names changed to honor two black historical figures from the Key City. However, the request was declined by the Planning and Zoning board – not because they do not want to honor these people, but because of the […]
2nd Abilene brewery announces permanent closure due to ‘unsustainable market’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2nd Abilene brewery is permanently closing due to what they call an ‘unsustainable market’. Sockdolager Brewing Company announced their impending closure in Spring 2023 Thursday, saying “with heaviness of heart, we must announce that our taps will stop flowing in the spring of 2023. We have decided not to renew […]
BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street. Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building. This building was vacant and […]
WATCH: City of Abilene encourages proper waste management set to the tune of ‘No Diggity’
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Instead of “no diggity, no doubt,” it’s “no dumping, no doubt.” The City of Abilene began the new year by creating a parody music video, encouraging others to start their new year off right by learning how to properly clean up after themselves, set to the tune of Blackstreet and Dr. […]
Abilene brewery closing because business is ‘unsustainable’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene brewery is closing for good, saying the business is now “unsustainable”. Pappy Slokum Brewing Company, which opened in 2014, officially closed as of December 31, 2022. “We will all begin the New Year without Pappy Slokum Brewing Co. in our lives,” a social media post explains. “It seems our […]
Report: Doghouse heat lamp causes Abilene house fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A doghouse heat lamp was the cause of a house fire in Abilene New Year’s Eve. The fire happened at a home on the 4700 block of State Street around 4:25 p.m. Fire investigators say a heat lamp that was left on near a doghouse on the back porch of the […]
Documents: Suspect in Abilene New Year’s Day homicide had extensive history of family violence against victim
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Court documents filed in the murder of Abilene woman who was run over and killed New Year’s Day reveal the suspect had an extensive history of family violence against her. Ashley Rapp, 35, was run over outside her home on the 3100 block of College Street just before 1:00 a.m. January […]
Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
Abilene area forecast: Thursday January 5th
Our mild and dry weather pattern looks like it may continue as we head into the weekend with highs into the 60 headed our way as we get to Sunday. For today though, we will see mild conditions and plenty of sun with a high of 65 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and an overnight low around 46 degrees. The winds will be at 5-15 mph from the south southwest.
BREAKING: $20,000 in damages in house fire in West Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire near the corner of State Street and San Jose Drive. UPDATE January 1 – The fire affected the attic and the porch outside and damages are estimated to be $20,000. After investigation, the source of this fire was determined to be a heat lamp left on […]
Wanted man apprehended after driving through yards while trying to evade police in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended. Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene. 21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block […]
Could Taylor County house a new Texas State juvenile detention facility? Why the county may vote against the new location
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The State of Texas is considering an in-city juvenile pre-adjudication detention facility for Abilene and Taylor County. However, during Taylor County Commissioner’s Court meeting Tuesday, several concerns were raised about the new facility. “I have great concern, just in my experience of seeing how the State has operated over the years,” […]
Abilene man accused of forcing woman into vehicle, raping her at local park
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of forcing a woman into his car then raping her has been arrested. Mavric Hobbins was arrested Thursday for Sexual Assault in connection to an incident that happened in April 2021. Court documents state a woman reported she was in the driveway of her boyfriend’s house when […]
Abilene Regional Airport board chairman retires after 30+ years of service, new appointee announced
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In 1984 Larry Gill retired from the Air Force, finding purpose in community involvement and local politics. Just five years later he joined the Abilene Airport advisory board. He held his position as board chairman for 33 years and is now retiring. “One of my real pleasures in life has always […]
Homicide Investigation in Abilene, only minutes into the new year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has opened an investigation of a homicide on New Years Day. Just before 1:00 a.m. January 1, 35-year-old Ashley Rapp succumbed to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 3100 block of College Street. 45-year-old Robert McClure was the driver of the vehicle and […]
Abilene man charged after fleeing from police, crashing vehicle
ABILENE, Texas — A wanted Abilene man was charged with two accounts of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Felony Evading in a Vehicle after he attempted to flee from officers in the 2100 block of S. Sycamore Street Jan. 4. 21-year old Damien Joiner was stopped by the...
Man found deceased by Jones County roadway, possible homicide
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possibly deceased person off of County Road 310. On December 31, Deputies found a deceased male off of County Road 310. The man was identified as Christopher Zarate, according to a press release from Jones County Sheriff’s Office. This incident […]
