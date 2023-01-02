Read full article on original website
George Mickes
3d ago
OK people, who call him names ,what exactly has he done to hurt you? honestly. why don't you go after Cuomo from NY? the current mayor of Chicago? the gov of California with all the filth on the streets? I'll wait
3
Gwendolyn Armour
3d ago
He will never be president! The dictator will fool some of the people, but not all the people!
5
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has spent the last four years creating a national reputation and securing his position as the favorite governor for conservatives around the country, began his second term in office on Tuesday.
iheart.com
Perry Nominates Donalds For Sixth Ballot
(Washington, DC) -- The vote for Speaker of the House is in its sixth round after Kevin McCarthy failed to get enough votes in the previous five. Pennsylvania's Scott Perry said Washington is completely broken and Republicans need a new direction. As a result, he nominated Byron Donalds of Florida for Speaker. Conservatives opposed to McCarthy don't appear to be budging as McCarthy has yet to gain any yes votes over multiple ballots.
ABC Action News
Governor DeSantis begins his second term, saying 'no woke' in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis has officially begun his second term as Governor of the State of Florida. Florida’s top political figures entered through the Historic Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday. After they swore into their new roles, Governor Ron DeSantis, who is now in his second term, shared his first...
Some State Lawmakers Back-To-Work In Tallahassee
There are committee and subcommittee hearings today and tomorrow ahead of the March legislative session.
DeSantis calls Florida 'land of sanity,' slams Biden policies in his inaugural address
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday praised the Sunshine State as the “land of liberty and the land of sanity,” while slamming the Biden administration and laying out his policies for the “months and years ahead” as he was sworn in for a second term.
floridianpress.com
Last Squeeze —12.3.2023 — DeSantis Says Florida is Number ONE— Speaker of the House Drama Happening Now—Much More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. DeSantis to Continue Waging Legislative War Against the Communist. Governor Ron DeSantis: 'Florida is #1' (VIDEO) In his inauguration address, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wowed the Republican faithful, invoking thoughts of former President Ronald Reagan,...
Petition to put recreational pot on Florida ballot reaches nearly 150,000 signatures
The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at the end of November.
Republicans Dominate Florida as DeSantis Starts His Shocking Second Term
The Republican influence in the Sunshine State government has skyrocketed after the November elections. All Cabinet positions are now held by Republicans. The Florida House and Senate both won supermajorities. Basically, Republicans dominate Florida now.
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis hails Cord Byrd return as Secretary of State
The Northeast Florida legislator was appointed last year. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that he will retain Cord Byrd as Secretary of State as he begins his second term. Byrd, who had previously served for more than two terms as a state lawmaker representing Duval and Nassau Counties, was...
Miami New Times
Florida GOP Leader Called for Armed Police Response to Drag Show
The furor over child attendance at drag performances across the country reached an end-of-year fever pitch as pundits called for arrests and Florida regulators threatened to revoke the state licenses of local venues if they let children attend a raunchy holiday-themed drag show. Amid the outrage, Florida GOP leader Christian...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis And First Lady Casey DeSantis First Dance At The Governor’s Inaugural Ball
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis hosted “the Governor’s Inaugural Ball” at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this evening. Joined on stage by their three children, Madison, Mason, and Mamie, the couple walked out to a rendition of Van Zant’s “Sweet
DeSantis admin wants universities to report resources used for diversity, CRT initiatives
TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...
WSVN-TV
Florida librarians required to attend specialized training on new state laws
(WSVN) - School librarians in Florida must undergo special training designed to help them understand new state laws like the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act and the governor’s controversial Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act. The hour-long powerpoint training video is meant to help school...
New Florida laws that took effect starting January 1st
A handful of new laws went into effect starting January 1st in the Sunshine State, focusing on issues like newborn health care, toll relief and the property insurance system.
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
floridapolitics.com
Florida Democrats agree to pay $43K in settlement with FEC
The party allegedly failed to properly report debt and excessive donations. The Democratic Executive Committee of Florida, the governing body of the Florida Democratic Party, is agreeing to pay a $43,000 settlement with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The party faced accusations of failing to properly report its debts in...
NBC Miami
Public Officials Must Choose Between Jobs Or Office With New Florida Law
A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
wlrn.org
Following resignation, DeSantis slated to get another appointee on Miami-Dade School Board
Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to get another appointment on the Miami-Dade County School Board, after a member resigned her seat due to a new constitutional amendment that restricts elected officials from also working as lobbyists. Politicians across the state are having to pick between their day job and their...
islandernews.com
New state law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1, it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters. The...
