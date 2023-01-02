ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 19

George Mickes
3d ago

OK people, who call him names ,what exactly has he done to hurt you? honestly. why don't you go after Cuomo from NY? the current mayor of Chicago? the gov of California with all the filth on the streets? I'll wait

Reply
3
Gwendolyn Armour
3d ago

He will never be president! The dictator will fool some of the people, but not all the people!

Reply
5
Related
iheart.com

Perry Nominates Donalds For Sixth Ballot

(Washington, DC) -- The vote for Speaker of the House is in its sixth round after Kevin McCarthy failed to get enough votes in the previous five. Pennsylvania's Scott Perry said Washington is completely broken and Republicans need a new direction. As a result, he nominated Byron Donalds of Florida for Speaker. Conservatives opposed to McCarthy don't appear to be budging as McCarthy has yet to gain any yes votes over multiple ballots.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Governor DeSantis begins his second term, saying 'no woke' in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis has officially begun his second term as Governor of the State of Florida. Florida’s top political figures entered through the Historic Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday. After they swore into their new roles, Governor Ron DeSantis, who is now in his second term, shared his first...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —12.3.2023 — DeSantis Says Florida is Number ONE— Speaker of the House Drama Happening Now—Much More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. DeSantis to Continue Waging Legislative War Against the Communist. Governor Ron DeSantis: 'Florida is #1' (VIDEO) In his inauguration address, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wowed the Republican faithful, invoking thoughts of former President Ronald Reagan,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis hails Cord Byrd return as Secretary of State

The Northeast Florida legislator was appointed last year. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that he will retain Cord Byrd as Secretary of State as he begins his second term. Byrd, who had previously served for more than two terms as a state lawmaker representing Duval and Nassau Counties, was...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Florida GOP Leader Called for Armed Police Response to Drag Show

The furor over child attendance at drag performances across the country reached an end-of-year fever pitch as pundits called for arrests and Florida regulators threatened to revoke the state licenses of local venues if they let children attend a raunchy holiday-themed drag show. Amid the outrage, Florida GOP leader Christian...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

DeSantis admin wants universities to report resources used for diversity, CRT initiatives

TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Democrats agree to pay $43K in settlement with FEC

The party allegedly failed to properly report debt and excessive donations. The Democratic Executive Committee of Florida, the governing body of the Florida Democratic Party, is agreeing to pay a $43,000 settlement with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The party faced accusations of failing to properly report its debts in...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Public Officials Must Choose Between Jobs Or Office With New Florida Law

A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy