Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
Teen arrested, charged with stabbing co-worker at SE Atlanta Cook Out
One day after police shared photos of two suspects wanted on aggravated assault charges related to a stabbing at a southeast Atlanta Cook Out last month, one suspect turned herself in to authorities.
Man shot while pumping gas, DeKalb County police release photos of suspect
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help identifying a man believed to have shot another while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station. Police posted pictures of the suspect and the car he was seen driving. The pictures were released after police were called to a Texaco gas station off Columbia Drive for one person shot.
2 arrested after man shot to death at his Gwinnett home
Two people were arrested, including a teenager, in the shooting death of a man at his Gwinnett County home last month, p...
Armed robber convicted by Cobb jury sentenced to 12 years in prison
A Powder Springs man arrested after an armed robbery more than four years ago was convicted by a Cobb County jury and sentenced this week to a dozen years in prison, officials said.
U-Haul pickup truck leads officers on 100mph+ chase on Christmas Eve
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The driver of a U-Haul pickup truck led officers on a chase of more than 100 mph in Cobb County. It happened on Christmas Eve when officers attempted to pull the driver over during a traffic stop on Atlanta Road, according to Cobb Police. The...
3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
Former employee used forklift to break into business in Clayton, police say
A Riverdale man is accused of using a forklift to break into a business in Clayton County on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
fox5atlanta.com
Family claims they were not notified of suspect's court appearance
The parents of one of two teenagers killed in a shootout in southwest Atlanta are reacting to an arrest in the case. The family of Justin Powell says they are thankful, but also disappointed.
Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
Atlanta police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Fulton County deputy last week, officials announced Tuesday.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 arrested in Clayton County shooting, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested following a Clayton County shooting Tuesday. According to Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, officers responded to the 300 block of Windemere Way after a person was shot. He said police found a man unresponsive in the front yard.
Man shot in leg while he was pumping gas, DeKalb Police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A man was shot in the leg while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb Police said. Officers responded to the Texaco gas station at the 4300 block of Columbia Drive shortly after 4:45 p.m. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene – where several police cars were spotted.
Hampton police searching for white SUV suspected in pedestrian hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver of a white SUV suspected in a hit-and-run accident that left a Hampton woman seriously injured Monday night.
DeKalb Police mourn loss of K-9 officer after battle with lymphoma
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said Wednesday the force is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who had served with the department for nearly a decade. In posts to social media, DKPD said K-9 Sniper had passed away on New Year's Day after a battle with lymphoma.
Bartow deputies shot a man who was living in a tent in the woods
ADAIRSVILLE — A man living in a tent in Bartow County was shot and injured by Bartow County deputies after deputies say he drew a replica shotgun on them. No deputies were injured during the incident. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 1:45...
Man accused of killing wife at Ellenwood home while kids inside, police say
A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot his wife to death last month at their Clayton County home while sever...
'I'm tired of feeling violated in my own home' | APD search for person pretending to be security guard
ATLANTA — A person disguising themself as a security guard in Atlanta is on the police's radar after showing up at Buckhead residences. There are two complaints so far, but after digging deeper - it's much more widespread than the duo. "I just think she's very, very bold," A...
BOLO issued for missing woman: Clayton County police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing woman. Eustacia Browne, 27, was last seen Dec. 26 in the 900th block of Loch Forest Way in Riverdale, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Browne, who was last seen...
New charges for suspect arrested after NE Ga police chase
A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker had outstanding warrants from Habersham...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1